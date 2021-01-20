fb-pixel Skip to main content

Watch live: President Trump departs White House

President Trump, skipping the tradition of welcoming the incoming administration to the White House, is holding a departure ceremony as he leaves for Florida.

Updated January 20, 2021, 30 minutes ago
A general view of the White House on January 20, 2021.
A general view of the White House on January 20, 2021.Eric Thayer/Getty

Boston Globe video