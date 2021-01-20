‘We will be back in some form,’ Trump tells crowd as he leaves Washington

“This is a great, great country. It is my greatest honor and privilege to have been your president,” Trump said as his audience chanted, “Thank you, Trump!”

Trump had imagined a showy military send-off that more resembled authoritarian pageantry than the placid rituals of American electoral democracy. In the end, a military band played “Hail to the Chief” and cannons fired in salute after a modest crowd of a few hundred aides and other loyalists showed up at Joint Base Andrews to see him off.

WASHINGTON — President Trump departed Washington for the final time Wednesday morning with a melancholy farewell — and a vow to return to the political arena — though he still did not directly acknowledge that voters had turned him away.

“I will always fight for you,” Trump said. “I will be watching. I will be listening. And I will tell you that the future of this country has never been better. I wish the new administration great luck and great success. I think they’ll have great success. They have the foundation to do something really spectacular.”

As Trump concluded his remarks, he vowed, “We will be back in some form.” He added, “Have a good life.”

Trump and first lady Melania Trump boarded Air Force One shortly before 9 a.m. for their final flight on the presidential aircraft, arriving at Palm Beach International Airport in South Florida just before 11 a.m. They will take up residence in Palm Beach at Trump’s private Mar-a-Lago Club.

Trump modeled his send-off event on the martial-themed arrival and departure ceremonies for foreign dignitaries. With a stiff wind whipping the American flags behind him, the outgoing president spoke from a stage lined with campaign-style bunting, with Air Force One in the background.

But for all Trump’s love of a spectacle, the event had more of a feel of a county fair than a big-budget extravaganza. In a Trumpian twist, the music that played as he ended his remarks was the Village People’s “YMCA,” a sing-along staple from his boisterous political rallies. Then, as Air Force One began to roll on the tarmac, Frank Sinatra’s “I Did It My Way” blared from the loudspeakers.

Guests included outgoing White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, senior policy adviser Stephen Miller, former White House physician and now Republican Representative Ronny Jackson of Texas, and other current and former aides, including former press secretary Sean Spicer. The Trumps also were joined by members of his family, including daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner, both senior White House advisers.

Noticeably absent from Trump’s send-off were the three elected Republicans who had worked most closely with him — Vice President Mike Pence, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. All three instead attended Biden’s inauguration, which Trump decided not to attend, bucking the traditional transfer of power.

Earlier in the chilly winter morning, the Trumps walked out of the White House residence for the final time. A subdued Trump told reporters that serving had been the “honor of a lifetime.”

The Trumps then boarded Marine One, which lifted off the South Lawn at 8:17 a.m. and carried the couple into the brilliant morning sky. They flew over a fortified city of checkpoints and armed soldiers amid threats of another attempted insurrection by Trump supporters.

Trump released a farewell video on Tuesday in which he noted the arrival of a new administration and wished it luck, but did not mention Biden by name, nor did he concede or directly address his own defeat.

Instead, Trump touted his record as president and declared that “the movement we started is only just beginning.”

“We did what we came here to do — and so much more,” he said.

Trump leaves as the nation reached the grim milestone of 400,000 dead, with tens of thousands more deaths expected before the grinding coronavirus pandemic subsides.

The crowd stood shoulder to shoulder in front of the stage, despite public health recommendations against close contact with others, even outdoors. Most in the crowd wore face masks, a change from Trump campaign events and some high-profile gatherings at the White House dubbed super-spreader events.

In Trump’s four years in office, America has become more divided than at any other point in recent history — spurred, in part, by the president’s inflammatory rhetoric toward his political opponents and toward immigrants, people of color, women, and other groups.

On the eve of Trump’s departure, McConnell pointedly accused Trump of having provoked the violent mob that stormed the US Capitol on Jan. 6.

Nonetheless, in his taped farewell address, Trump attempted to cast his presidency as one marked by a bipartisan spirit.

“Our agenda was not about right or left, it wasn’t about Republican or Democrat, but about the good of a nation, and that means the whole nation,” Trump said.

He condemned the violence but did not address his own role in urging his supporters to march on the seat of the national legislature in his name. He also did not retract his false claim that the Nov. 3 election was “rigged” and stolen from him.

“All Americans were horrified by the assault on our Capitol. Political violence is an attack on everything we cherish as Americans,” Trump said. “It can never be tolerated. Now, as I prepare to hand power over to a new administration at noon on Wednesday, I want you to know that the movement we started is only just beginning.”

In his video, Trump also declared, “We built the greatest economy in the history of the world,” in what amounts to his 493rd time repeating the falsehood, according to The Washington Post’s Fact Checker.