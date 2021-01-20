Photos: Who’s in attendance at Biden’s inauguration

Members of Congress, former presidents, and other familiar faces streamed into the Capitol Wednesday morning ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.
The proceedings have been toned down significantly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of guests reduced and the usual crowds on the National Mall absent, though prominent current and former officials prepared to take their seats to witness the beginning of Biden’s presidency.
Here are some photos of people arriving as the proceedings kick off.
Vice President Mike Pence
Former president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama
Former president Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton
Former president George W. Bush and Laura Bush
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
Former secretary of state John Kerry
Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer
House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn
Massachusetts Representative Katherine Clark
Representative @LoriTrahanMA and her son, Thomas, 27, thanked Massachusetts members of the National Guard this morning before heading to the inauguration ceremony. “It feels like a new day,” Trahan said. “It feels like we are on our way to mending this country.” pic.twitter.com/UE6Ink073Z— Jazmine Ulloa (@jazmineulloa) January 20, 2021
Texas Senator Ted Cruz
Former senator Jeff Flake
