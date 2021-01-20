Photos: Who’s in attendance at Biden’s inauguration

Members of Congress, former presidents, and other familiar faces streamed into the Capitol Wednesday morning ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The proceedings have been toned down significantly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of guests reduced and the usual crowds on the National Mall absent, though prominent current and former officials prepared to take their seats to witness the beginning of Biden’s presidency.

Here are some photos of people arriving as the proceedings kick off.