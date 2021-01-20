fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: Who’s in attendance at Biden’s inauguration

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated January 20, 2021, 24 minutes ago
Jacquelyn Martin/Associated Press

Members of Congress, former presidents, and other familiar faces streamed into the Capitol Wednesday morning ahead of the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

The proceedings have been toned down significantly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with the number of guests reduced and the usual crowds on the National Mall absent, though prominent current and former officials prepared to take their seats to witness the beginning of Biden’s presidency.

Here are some photos of people arriving as the proceedings kick off.

Vice President Mike Pence

Vice President Mike Pence.
Vice President Mike Pence.Win McNamee/Associated Press

Former president Barack Obama and Michelle Obama

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama.
Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama. Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Former president Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton

Advertisement

Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.
Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Former president George W. Bush and Laura Bush

Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura.
Former President George W. Bush and his wife Laura.Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul.JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Former secretary of state John Kerry

Former secretary of state John Kerry.
Former secretary of state John Kerry.Patrick Semansky/Associated Press

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren

Elizabeth Warren.
Elizabeth Warren.Drew Angerer/Getty

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Elaine Chao

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, right, and his wife, former secretary of transportation Elaine Chao.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, right, and his wife, former secretary of transportation Elaine Chao.Jim Lo Scalzo/Associated Press

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer

Senator Chuck Schumer.
Senator Chuck Schumer.Pool/Getty

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn

Rep. Jim Clyburn.
Rep. Jim Clyburn.WIN MCNAMEE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Massachusetts Representative Katherine Clark

Texas Senator Ted Cruz

Sen. Ted Cruz.
Sen. Ted Cruz.Drew Angerer/Getty

Former senator Jeff Flake

Former senator Jeff Flake.
Former senator Jeff Flake.Carolyn Kaster/Associated Press

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.

Boston Globe video