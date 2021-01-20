Biden believes in a united America. Do enough of his fellow Americans?

Yet despite all that has happened over the past four years — and especially over the last two weeks — President Biden still believes in it. “This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward,” he said in his inaugural address Wednesday.

Call it naive, if you like. But Biden’s faith in the mission of unity makes him the right man for this perilous moment. After all, if a president doesn’t believe that national unity is possible, why should anyone else? If a president doesn’t set it as a goal, who can or will? The answer from the last four years: no one. Leadership comes from the top. It does not trickle up.

Advertisement

In an inaugural speech that was both optimistic and realistic, Biden hung his legacy and the country’s future on his belief that unity is not just possible but imperative. With it, Biden said, “we can right wrongs” and “do great and important things.” We can, he said, accomplish goals like putting people to work, teaching our children in safe schools — and overcoming COVID-19. Paraphrasing St. Augustine, the new president also suggested we could find common objects of love, such as “opportunity, security, liberty, dignity, respect, honor, and yes, the truth.”

But as Biden also said, it will take more than words to bring the country together, just like it took more than words to tear the country apart.

This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge, and unity is the path forward.

Through his actions, not just his words, Biden’s predecessor blew up hope and idealism, along with decency and democracy. Donald Trump’s power came from division. Now Biden is trying to resurrect the power of unity. He knows that believing in it can sound like a “foolish fantasy,” but still, he’s trying to rally a country of skeptics and cynics around a cause he also knows can sound like a “foolish fantasy.” His challenge: Many of the skeptics and cynics are people who voted for him. Then there are those Americans who didn’t vote for him and consider him an illegitimate president. Trying to get unity out of that amount of alienation and estrangement will be very difficult — maybe impossible.

Advertisement

But surely it’s worth the try. Without it, as Biden said, “there is no peace, only bitterness and fury.” Without it, there is no United States of America. With Trump’s attack on the results of the November election and the rioters’ assault on the US Capitol two weeks ago, we have seen this country pushed to the brink. We can actually imagine it breaking apart. That’s how much damage Trump did to our union.

There’s a long way to go before Americans can share Biden’s belief, that “politics doesn’t have to be a raging fire destroying everything in its path.” And there will be disagreements over exactly what that means. I don’t think it means letting Trump off the impeachment hook. There is unity in rallying around the cause of accountability for a president who played a role in inciting an insurrection. There is unity in shared norms and values. There is unity, as Biden said, in the common belief that “there is truth and there are lies, lies told for power and for profit.” There can be unity in concluding that a tax policy or judicial appointment isn’t worth tearing apart the country.

Advertisement

Biden can’t douse the raging fire on his own. It will take men and women of different political persuasions, willing to do as he said — to “open our souls, instead of hardening our hearts.” People on the right and left will fight against that mission. Both sides will call it giving in. Each will say the other side deserves no sympathy or forgiveness. Each side will self-righteously proclaim their beliefs to be the only right ones. It has been that way for a while, and it’s only gotten worse over the past four years. Is the country finally exhausted enough to give Biden a chance to get us to some common ground?

It’s easier to believe in Santa Claus. But at least there’s now a president in the White House who believes in the United States of America and wants Americans to believe in it too.

Joan Vennochi can be reached at joan.vennochi@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @joan_vennochi.