The inauguration of Biedermeier

The closest any modern nation has come to this vision of a bland yet steady state of affairs is Germany under Chancellor Angela Merkel . Over 15 years as leader, and in particular early on, Merkel has presided over a political culture that, if not called boring outright, was often labeled Biedermeier , with more or less the same meaning.

Imagine if national politics were orderly and sedate, perhaps even boring. Sober and civic-minded elected officials would, with efficiency and without drama, run the government, sticking close to the uncontroversial political center. The people would let them, ignoring day to day happenings in the nation’s capital, and contenting themselves with private affairs. Imagine, in other words, a near opposite of recent US politics.

Advertisement

The term Biedermeier has its origin in the name of a fictional 19th-century everyman — bieder means respectable and unadventurous in German — who loved his simple comforts and who embodied a good, if sedate, middle-class citizenry. The character was Weiland Gottlieb Biedermaier. (The spelling of Maier, a surname as common in Germany as Jones is in America, eventually became Meier). Introduced to readers of a satirical weekly in Munich in the 1840s, “Biedermeier” became a catchall to describe the Central European culture that preceded it and ended at the mid-century. It was not wielded as a compliment.

Following the continental traumas of the French Revolution and the Napoleonic wars, middle-class citizens of such cities as Berlin, Munich, and Vienna retreated from the public squares into their private parlors. They’d had enough upheaval and turned to the comforts of the home and pleasant design as their refuge. It’s for this reason that Biedermeier is also synonymous with the comfortable, simple furniture — bright woods, clean lines, soft cushions — that flourished in this period between the Congress of Vienna, in 1815, and the revolutions of 1848.

Advertisement

Biedermeier has a less cozy connotation when applied to modern politics. It implies that political leaders are lulling the middle class into political apathy. Yet Biedermeier also describes something more — a defense of state institutions against disruption.

When Merkel became chancellor in 2005, the travails of the Cold War and German Reunification still lingered in people’s minds. Institutional stability held strong appeal. The economy, too, was finally growing, thanks to labor reforms enacted in 2003 and an export boom. Many Germans were content to leave politics in the hands of experts.

What if such a moment is possible now, with Trump gone, the pandemic’s end possibly in sight, and an even-keeled new president in the White House?

Call it Bidenmeier.

John Richard Cookson is a writer and communications specialist who has worked for the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, CNN, and the National Interest.