No ‘reconciliation’ without equity, justice for all

Yes, indeed, we have a lesson to learn from the Reconstruction era, and every era since (“Amid unity calls, a lesson from the Reconstruction era,” Page A1, Jan. 17) “Reconciliation” and “unity” are meaningless without institutional, social, and political equity and justice for all.

The mob that attacked the US Capitol and their inciters and enablers in government and media may claim to be fighting for freedom, but it is a “freedom” only for antigovernment, rigid white supremacists and those who agree with them. They are basically acting against inclusive freedom, democracy, fair elections, and the orderly conduct of constitutional government as they trash, threaten, and violate everyone and everything in their way.