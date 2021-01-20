The other Jan. 6 rallygoers: unwelcome presence or guilt by association?

The refusal by her and the others at the rally to accept the fact that Joe Biden won, even if they have the opinion that the outcome isn’t good for America, is where we do get to ― indeed, need to — make a distinction. Also, storming the Capitol wasn’t just “stupid” behavior, as Turner, who said she did not approach the building, characterizes it. It was criminal.

I’m torn about how best to react to the article about a Somerville board appointee’s participation in the Trump rally that preceded the attack on the Capitol on Jan. 6 ( ”Appointee scrutinized over trip to D.C. rally: Somerville aide says she wasn’t at Capitol,” Metro, Jan. 11). As Jessica Turner states, we shouldn’t persecute someone for different political opinions. The problem for Turner, though, is the difference between opinions and facts.

When her co-protesters “breached the steps,” Turner’s reportedly being smart enough to stay away doesn’t otherwise excuse her participation in the rally, her belief that what we have now is tantamount to a “dictatorship, where you can’t stray from what’s accepted” (here we go with facts again), or her failure to call out those storming the Capitol for their criminal behavior.

Should she retain her appointment to the Somerville Affordable Housing Trust Fund board? I really don’t know. But I do know that it’s time for Turner and others to stop buying into Trump’s version of the election outcome. Just the facts, ma’am.

Richard Freierman

Cambridge





Enablers of the mob must face consequences too

Jessica Turner attended a mass gathering of a mob urged on by Donald Trump to seek vengeance against duly elected senators, representatives, and their staffs for performing their constitutional duties. At least five people died as a result of the actions of this mob, including a Capitol Police officer.

Wherever Turner was that day, her reported tweet “We have breached the steps” speaks for itself.

She cannot walk back her complicity in the event of Jan. 6. She should be terminated from any civic position of responsibility.

All the enablers of the mob at the US Capitol must be held to account before our country and democracy can move on.

James Allen

Groton





At the very least, N.H. police chief made bad call in attending rally

I was uncomfortable hearing that a New England police chief, David Ellis Jr. of Troy, N.H., attended the pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 (”Chief’s presence at D.C. rally roils N.H. town,” Page A1, Jan. 15). He does have, like all of us, First Amendment rights to express his political views. However, there are some caveats here. He should not have posted political materials in his municipal office. In addition, as someone who enforces the law, he should be able to discern the illegality and the dangers of efforts to overturn valid presidential election results (which have been validated by more than 60 court decisions) and be able to see through the lies about the election having been “stolen.”

He may be a great police chief and a very nice guy, but it was a bad decision to go to that rally.

K. Adams

Methuen





Article just fans flames in casting doubt on chief’s free speech rights

The article on the Troy, N.H., police chief is a new low, even for The Boston Globe (of which I am barely hanging on as a subscriber). Your front-page article does nothing but fan the flames. I see it as a cruel attempt to get a man fired from his job for exercising his First Amendment right. Shame on you.

Brian McManus

Framingham