GIRLS' HOCKEY | PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

EMass girls’ hockey: Duxbury’s Ayla Abban headlines Players of the Week

By Brandon Chase Globe Correspondent,Updated January 20, 2021, 24 minutes ago

Top performances from EMass girls’ hockey players in the past week:

Ayla Abban, Duxbury Over a span of less than 48 hours, the sophomore forward put up hat tricks for the Dragons in back-to-back wins over Dennis-Yarmouth (4-0) and Hingham (6-3). She also had two goals earlier in the week in a 3-1 victory against Norwell.

Shannon Brennan, Newburyport The senior tallied the first goal in program history in a 3-2 win Monday over Masconomet, the program with which Newburyport shared a co-op with through the 2019-20 season.

Kaitlyn Bush, HPNA — The sophomore notched a hat trick for the Hillies in their first win of the season, a 6-3 decision over Central Catholic. Bush had another goal in HPNA’s 8-2 loss to Andover Saturday.

Jenna Chaplain, St. Mary’s — Only a sophomore, she eclipsed 100 career points with an assist in a 9-0 win against Catholic Central foe Archbishop Williams.

Lily Francoeur, Marblehead — In the first win of the season for the Headers, a 2-1 triumph against Beverly/Danvers/Ipswich, the freshman goaltender turned aside 23 shots, including 15 in the third period.

