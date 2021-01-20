George Springer agrees to $150M, 6-year deal with Jays

NEW YORK (AP) — Outfielder George Springer became the most prominent among baseball’s free agents to reach an agreement, a $150 million, six-year contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the deal was subject to a successful physical.

Springer, who turned 31 in September, is a three-time All-Star who spent his entire seven-season career with Houston and was World Series MVP when the Astros beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in seven games for their first title in 2017. The championship was later tainted when it was discovered Houston illicitly stole signs that season.