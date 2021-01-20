Tiger Woods reveals he has undergone fifth back surgery

Tiger Woods has suffered a setback with his back, disclosing Tuesday that he recently had a fifth surgery that will keep him from starting the year until after the West Coast Swing on the PGA Tour. He turned 45 at the end of last year, and his surgery count is now up to 10 — five on his left knee, five on his back. Woods will not play next week in the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines, which he has won seven times, most recently in 2013. He also won the US Open in 2008 at Torrey Pines, which hosts the US Open again in June. He also will miss the Genesis Invitational on Feb. 18-21 at Riviera, where he serves as tournament host. In a statement from his TGR Foundation, Woods did not say when he had the microdiscetomy surgery. It was to remove a pressurized disc fragment that was giving him nerve pain during the PNC Championship last month that he played with 11-year-old son Charlie . Doctors said the operation was a success and predicted a full recovery, according to the statement. He had his first microdisectomy right before the 2014 Masters, and then he had two more in September and October of 2015. The fourth surgery in April 2017 was a major one, to fuse his lower spine . . . D.J. Trahan has withdrawn from this week’s PGA Tour event, The American Express, after testing positive for the coronavirus. He was replaced in the field by Michael Gellerman . Trahan is the 22nd player to test positive since the tour returned to competition in June following a three-month shutdown.

Don Sutton, a Hall of Fame pitcher who was a stalwart of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ rotation spanning an era from Sandy Koufax to Fernando Valenzuela, died Tuesday. He was 75. The Baseball Hall of Fame said Sutton died at his home in Rancho Mirage, Calif., after a long struggle with cancer. The Atlanta Braves, for whom Sutton was a long-time broadcaster, said he died in his sleep. A four-time All-Star, Sutton had a career record of 324-256 and an ERA of 3.26 while pitching for the Dodgers, Houston Astros, Milwaukee Brewers, Oakland Athletics, California Angels and the Dodgers again in 1988, his final season. The durable Sutton never missed a turn in the rotation in 756 big league starts. Only Cy Young and Nolan Ryan made more starts than Sutton, who never landed on the injured list in his 23-year career.

Padres add Joe Musgrove in three-team deal

The San Diego Padres brought Joe Musgrove home, adding yet another starting pitcher via a seven-player trade involving the Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets. The Padres sent major league reliever David Bednar and three prospects — outfielder Hudson Head, lefthander Omar Cruz, and righthander Drake Fellows — to the rebuilding Pirates. The Padres sent lefthander Joey Lucchesi to New York, and the Pirates got catcher Endy Rodríguez from the Mets. Musgrove, Pittsburgh’s Opening Day starter in 2020, played at Grossmont High in suburban El Cajon, Calif. Musgrove, 28, won a World Series ring with Houston in 2017 before being sent to the Pirates in the trade that sent Gerrit Cole to the Astros in January 2018 . . . Toby Gardenhire, the 38-year-old son of former major league manager Ron Gardenhire, will manage Minnesota’s new Triple A affiliate, the St. Paul Saints.

NHL

Hurricanes-Predators postponed

The NHL has postponed its first game since the league’s season began, calling off Tuesday night’s game between Carolina and the Predators hours after the Hurricanes won the first of a two-game set in Nashville. The NHL did not specify which team prompted the postponement, though four Hurricanes players were added to the COVID-19 list Tuesday. The NHL already postponed the start of the Dallas Stars’ season after six players and two staff members tested positive for the virus . . . Colorado and Minnesota swapped veteran defensemen, with the Avalanche acquiring Greg Pateryn and the Wild receiving Ian Cole. The trade represents a significant salary-cap savings for Colorado from Cole’s $4.25 million hit to Pateryn’s $2.25 million. It also frees up a spot on the left side of the blue line for 19-year-old Avalanche prospect Bowen Byram.

BASKETBALL

In the midst of one of his best seasons, Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum has suffered a hairline fracture in his left foot. McCollum will wear a walking boot and be evaluated in four weeks. McCollum was averaging a career-best 26.7 points, as well as five assists, per game when he was injured Saturday during a game against the Atlanta Hawks. “I don’t want people to feel bad. There’s a lot of people going through a lot worse situations than me,” he said Tuesday. “So I’ll be OK. I’ve been though injuries before, some foot injuries that were more severe that required surgery, some that required not walking for months at a time. So I’ll be able to deal with this accordingly.” McCollum’s injury is the latest to befall the Blazers. Center Jusuf Nurkic fractured his wrist during a game last week against the Indiana Pacers and is out indefinitely. The Blazers announced Tuesday that he had surgery and will be evaluated in six weeks . . . A few weeks after announcing that this year’s NCAA men’s basketball tournament would be held entirely in the Indianapolis metropolitan area, the NCAA revealed that the schedule for this year’s tournament will be different than in years past. After Selection Sunday (March 14), the First Four games will take place entirely on Thursday, March 18. The first- and second-round games will be played Friday-Monday. The Sweet 16 and Elite 8 will be played Saturday, March 27-Tuesday, March 30. The final weekend remains set, with the semifinals Saturday, April 3, and the finals on Monday at Lucas Oil Stadium.