Weston’s starters finish the job in comeback win over Boston Latin

The Wildcats starters responded with a resurgent final frame, outscoring host Latin, 22-7, to pull out a 53-52 come-from-behind win.

He put his starting five back on the floor, hoping that their benching in the third quarter would serve as a spark.

With his Weston boys’ basketball team facing a 14-point deficit entering the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s Dual County League matchup against host Boston Latin, coach Dave First went with his instincts.

Sawyer Mayhugh, a 6-foot-10-inch junior playing his second game of the season, scored the go-ahead basket with 40 seconds left, capping a game-high 22-point performance, along with 9 rebounds and 4 blocked shots for Weston (3-2). Senior forward Ryan Sutliff netted 15 points for the Wolfpack (0-1).

Advertisement

“Our starters were not playing well together and they felt like they could win without playing team basketball,” First said.

“I loved the way we played in the fourth quarter. We were more cohesive and not forcing as many shots. Sometimes it’s a really good lesson for the guys. We were really lucky we got away with a win because Latin is a really good team.”

With Boston Latin students still in a remote learning model, the Wolfpack did not begin winter practices until last Monday (Latin only offered golf and cross-country during the Fall I season). But the Wolfpack came out as the aggressors in their season opener.

Junior guard Hayden Groh (13 points, 3 steals) drained three first-half 3-pointers from the left corner, while senior big man Jake Harrison (10 points, 11 rebounds) dominated in the paint as Latin seized a 32-23 lead at the break.

With Mayhugh in foul trouble and the rest of the starters on the bench for the third quarter, the Wolfpack extended the lead to a game-high 45-31 after three.

“Everyone’s been happy to be here,” said Latin coach Brendan Smith. “The guys are super competitive and they expect to win. We stopped making shots tonight. We had 45 points after three and I thought we were doing all right. If we had just a respectable scoring fourth quarter it’s not really an issue.”

Advertisement

Mayhugh sparked the fourth-quarter run. He canned a straightaway 3-pointer and then found sophomore Wyatt Stephens (11 points) on the left wing for back-to-back triples.

Coming out of a timeout with the score tied at 47, guard Will Van Houten passed to a cutting Mayhugh on the baseline for the go-ahead layup. Stephens then went 4 for 4 from the line to make it 53-49. After captain Ryan Donahue (6 points, 4 assists) made a deep 3-pointer, Latin forced a turnover with 2.9 seconds left.

The Wolfpack drew up a play for Harrison, who caught the ball at the wing and rose for a shot, but had it punched out by Alton Jenkins as time expired.

“We’ve done this a million times now and it’s just the chemistry,” Mayhugh said of his go-ahead shot. “It’s never over till it’s over and we always fight to the end. We came through.”

Acton-Boxborough 64, Concord-Carlisle 48 — Shea Doherty scored 23 points to lead A-B (3-0) to the home victory in the Dual County League.

Dighton-Rehoboth 55, Fairhaven 45 — Junior Ryan Ouellette scored 16 points to help the Falcons (4-1) top the Blue Devils in the South Coast Conference.

Advertisement

Dover-Sherborn 71, Millis 38 — Sophomore Luke Rinaldi scored 13 points to lead the Raiders (2-2) to a Tri-Valley win.

Hingham 67, Plymouth South 47 — Junior Nick Johannes’s monster 30-point, 16-rebound double-double allowed the Harbormen (3-2) to cruise past the Panthers (2-4) in Patriot League action.

Manchester Essex 67, North Reading 50 — Sophomore Andrew Boulas scored a career-high 17 points off the bench to guide the Hornets (4-2) to a Cape Ann victory.

North Quincy 51, Quincy 39 — Freshman Daithi Quinn scored 14 points to pace the Red Raiders (3-2) past the Presidents in the Patriot League.

Plymouth North 52, Duxbury 46 — Senior forward Cam Shaughnessy scored 14 of his 18 points in the first half, helping the Eagles (3-1) build a 34-22 halftime lead. Duxbury senior guard Cam Reagan scored 14 of his 17 in the second half. The Dragons (1-2) outscored the Eagles, 15-5, in the third quarter, slicing the deficit to 39-37 through three, but the Eagles found a way in the fourth. Nolan Liskov added 14 for the Eagles and Owen Burns chipped in 14 for the Dragons.

Seekonk 74, Somerset Berkley 65 — Jason Andrews (20 points), Jacob Barreira (18 points), and Kyle Blanchard (16 points) lifted the Warriors (2-3) to a South Coast win over the Blue Raiders.

Stoughton 67, Foxborough 64 — Jake Queeney (15 points), Brett Pendenza (15 points), and KC Ugwuakazi (14 points) made up a three-headed attack that led the host Black Knights (1-4) in the Hockomock League.

Advertisement

Whitman-Hanson 72, Marshfield 51 — Powered by a double-double from Nate Amado (30 points, 12 rebounds) and a triple-double by Cole Levangie (14 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists), the Panthers stayed unbeaten in the Patriot League at 3-0.

Girls’ basketball

Andover 62, Haverhill 50 — Senior guard Tatum Shaw poured in a career-high 38 points to lead the Warriors (1-2) to the Merrimack Valley Conference victory.

Bourne 47, Greater New Bedford 31 — Nora Barmashi scored 28 points with six 3-pointers and added six rebounds to propel the Lady Canalmen to the South Coast win.

Central Catholic 53, North Andover 20 — Ashley Dinges collected 15 points, 3 assists, 6 rebounds, and 3 steals as visiting Central (3-0) cruised to an early 17-0 spread and a 25-2 lead at the break in the Merrimack Valley Conference win.

Concord-Carlisle 56, Acton-Boxborough 33 — Nicole Celi scored 13 points as the Patriots (3-2) defeated A-B in a Dual County League game.

Danvers 48, Saugus 23 — Junior Christina Yebba (12 points) and senior Julia Vaillancourt (10 points) sparked the visiting Falcons in their season opener in the Northeastern Conference.

Dedham 47, Bellingham 38 — Avery O’Connor scored 38 points to help the Marauders (1-4) pick up a Tri-Valley win over the Blackhawks.

Durfee 56, Brockton 50 — Mackenzie Carreiro (23 points, 5 rebounds), Jada Holley (15 points, 8 rebounds), and Camryn Lewis (12 rebounds) powered the Hilltoppers to the Southeast Conference win.

Foxborough 76, Stoughton 19 — Katelyn Mollica scored 27 points as the host Warriors (3-2) rolled to a Hockomock win.

Advertisement

Lowell Catholic 60, Fellowship Christian 21 — Sophomore Catherine Antwi (21 points) led the Crusaders (1-0) to a season-opening win. It was the Crusaders’ first game in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference after leaving the Catholic Central League last season.

Manchester Essex 37, Hamilton-Wenham 28 — GG Huet (13 points) and Emma Fitzgerald (12 points) led the Hornets (2-3) past the Generals in the Cape Ann League.

Medway 51, Norton 29 — Lauren Beach led all scorers with 20 points to power the Mustangs (5-0) to a Tri-Valley win.

Newburyport 46, Amesbury 18 — Abigail Gillingham scored 20 points to power the Clippers (5-0) to a Cape Ann win.

Newton South 60, Cambridge 33 — Senior Amaris Mills (29 points) and sophomore Maddy Genser (21 points, 11 assists) led the way for the Lions (3-1) in the Dual County win.

North Quincy 66, Quincy 31 — Orlagh Gormley (31 points), Fallon Hobin (14 points), and Molly Toland (10 points) led the Red Raiders (2-2) past the Presidents in the Patriot League.

Peabody 37, Swampscott 22 — Junior Emma Bloom led the Tanners (3-0) with 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 5 assists, and sophomore Taylor Bettencourt added 7 points and 7 assists in the Northeastern Conference victory for the Tanners.

Pentucket 48, Lynnfield 30 — Senior Arielle Cleveland scored 11 points as Pentucket stayed unbeaten in the Cape Ann League at 6-0.

Plymouth North 48, Duxbury 37 — Freshman Mackenzie Hohulin’s 12 points off four 3-pointers and stellar defense powered the Eagles (3-0) past the Dragons (3-1) in the Patriot League. Sydney Ropes paced Duxbury with 16 points.

Whitman-Hanson 41, Marshfield 32 — The Panthers (1-0) opened the season with a road victory as junior forward Abby Martin scored 15 points in the Patriot League win.