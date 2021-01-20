fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: The inauguration of Joe Biden

Updated January 20, 2021, 1 hour ago
U.S. President-elect Joe Biden and Jill Biden arrived at the inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol.
President Biden spoke during the 59th Presidential Inauguration.
Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible.
Kamala Harris was sworn in as vice president of the United States.
Guests and spectators attended the Inauguration for President Joe Biden.
President Biden waved as he prepared to deliver his inaugural address.
President Joe Biden was congratulated by first lady Jill Biden, his son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley Biden after being sworn-in.
Youth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman spoke at the inauguration of President Joe Biden.
President Biden delivered his inauguration address.
Lady Gaga sang the National Anthem at the inauguration.
Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, right, and her husband, Doug Emhoff, walked through the US Capitol ahead the inauguration.
President-elect Joe Biden greeted former president Barack Obama.
Former president George W. Bush, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, former president Barack Obama, and Michelle Obama arrived at the inauguration.
U.S. Capitol Police stood ahead of the inauguration.
Vice President Harris and husband Doug Emhoff arrived to the inauguration.
The sun rose behind the US Capitol as preparations were made prior to the 59th inaugural ceremony.
Christine Alverno and her daughter Julia Crump, of Troy, Mich., tried to get a glimpse of President-elect Joe Biden as he left for an early morning church service in Washington.
President-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrived at the steps of the US Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies.
Flags decorated the "Field of Flags" at the National Mall near the US Capitol ahead of the inauguration.
Former president Barack Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, arrived for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden.
Doug Emhoff, US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden, Missouri Senator Roy Blunt and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar arrived for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President.
Former president Bill Clinton arrived with his wife, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.
Former president George W. Bush and and former first lady Laura Bush arrived to the inauguration.
Marine One departed the White House Wednesday morning, with President Trump and first lady Melania Trump aboard.
Washington metropolitan police stood along the motorcade route on Pennsylvania Avenue.
President-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden attended services at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle with Congressional leaders prior to the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremony.
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump headed toward Air Force One for the last time at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
Tiffany Trump, and Jared Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, with their children, stood at the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
President Trump and first lady Melania Trump boarded Air Force One for the last time at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.
US flags representing those who could not attend the inauguration due to COVID-19 fluttered in the wind at the National Mall before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
