Photos: The inauguration of Joe Biden

President Biden spoke during the 59th Presidential Inauguration.Patrick Semansky/Associated PressJoe Biden was sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as Jill Biden holds the Bible.Andrew Harnik/Associated PressKamala Harris was sworn in as vice president of the United States.ANDREW HARNIK/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesGuests and spectators attended the Inauguration for President Joe Biden.Susan Walsh/Associated PressPresident Biden waved as he prepared to deliver his inaugural address.Tasos Katopodis/GettyPresident Joe Biden was congratulated by first lady Jill Biden, his son Hunter Biden and daughter Ashley Biden after being sworn-in.Carolyn Kaster/Associated PressYouth Poet Laureate Amanda Gorman spoke at the inauguration of President Joe Biden.Rob Carr/GettyPresident Biden delivered his inauguration address.Win McNamee/GettyLady Gaga sang the National Anthem at the inauguration.Alex Wong/GettyVice President-elect Kamala Harris, right, and her husband, Doug Emhoff, walked through the US Capitol ahead the inauguration.Jim Lo Scalzo/Associated PressPresident-elect Joe Biden greeted former president Barack Obama.Drew Angerer/GettyFormer president George W. Bush, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, former president Barack Obama, and Michelle Obama arrived at the inauguration.Tasos Katopodis/GettyU.S. Capitol Police stood ahead of the inauguration.MELINA MARA/POOL/AFP via Getty ImagesVice President Harris and husband Doug Emhoff arrived to the inauguration.Alex Wong/GettyThe sun rose behind the US Capitol as preparations were made prior to the 59th inaugural ceremony.Caroline Brehman/Associated PressChristine Alverno and her daughter Julia Crump, of Troy, Mich., tried to get a glimpse of President-elect Joe Biden as he left for an early morning church service in Washington.Jacquelyn Martin/Associated PressPresident-elect Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden, and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff arrived at the steps of the US Capitol for the start of the official inauguration ceremonies.J. Scott Applewhite/Associated PressFlags decorated the "Field of Flags" at the National Mall near the US Capitol ahead of the inauguration.Stephanie Keith/GettyFormer president Barack Obama and his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, arrived for the 59th Presidential Inauguration at the US Capitol for President-elect Joe Biden.Patrick Semansky/Associated PressDoug Emhoff, US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden, Missouri Senator Roy Blunt and Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar arrived for the inauguration of Joe Biden as the 46th US President.ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty ImagesFormer president Bill Clinton arrived with his wife, former secretary of state Hillary Clinton.Patrick Semansky/Associated PressFormer president George W. Bush and and former first lady Laura Bush arrived to the inauguration.Drew Angerer/GettyMarine One departed the White House Wednesday morning, with President Trump and first lady Melania Trump aboard.Eric Thayer/GettyWashington metropolitan police stood along the motorcade route on Pennsylvania Avenue.SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty ImagesPresident-elect Joe Biden and Dr. Jill Biden attended services at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle with Congressional leaders prior to the 59th Presidential Inauguration ceremony.Chip Somodevilla/GettyPresident Trump and first lady Melania Trump headed toward Air Force One for the last time at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.PETE MAROVICH/NYTTiffany Trump, and Jared Kushner and his wife, Ivanka Trump, with their children, stood at the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty ImagesPresident Trump and first lady Melania Trump boarded Air Force One for the last time at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.Pete Marovich/NYTUS flags representing those who could not attend the inauguration due to COVID-19 fluttered in the wind at the National Mall before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images