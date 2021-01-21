What’s happening in the arts world

PASTE STUDIO ON THE ROAD Paste Magazine’s traveling recording studio has landed at Club Passim, spotlighting 12 artists and bands from the Greater Boston area including Alisa Amador, Vundabar, and Dispatch’s Chadwick Stokes. In case you were too occupied watching the inauguration to pay attention to anything else this week, sets are also available after initial airing on Paste’s YouTube channel. Livestreams through Jan. 22. www.youtube.com/user/PasteMagazineOnline





JULIANA HATFIELD The Cambridge-based singer-songwriter plays through her stripped-down 1998 album, “Bed,” live from Q Division Studios in Somerville. Stream will be available after initial airing. Jan. 23, 4 p.m. www.julianahatfield.com

Advertisement

A.Z. MADONNA





Classical

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA Next up on the orchestra’s series of newly recorded video streams from Symphony Hall will be Thomas Wilkins’s return to the podium with an intriguingly eclectic program. Works to be featured include “Aleppo Songs” by the eloquent Boston composer Kareem Roustom; the tango-infused Concerto for Bandoneón by Astor Piazzolla; and the iconic “Mathis der Maler” Symphony by Hindemith. A quartet of BSO string players will also offer Carlos Simon’s “Warmth From Other Suns.” Through Feb. 20, www.bso.org/now

JEREMY EICHLER





ARTS

Theater

REMAKING AMERICA Company One Theatre is presenting three short plays tackling social issues and addressed to the new Biden administration: “Dwelling Codes,” by Inda Craig-Galván; “inside out,” by Francisca Da Silveira; and “The Miseducation of Lon and Drea,” by Idris Goodwin. Readings of each of the plays will be presented along with a conversation with an activist working in the fields of housing, health, or education. Premiere on Jan. 26 at 7 p.m. Free on Company One’s YouTube and Facebook pages.





BEYOND A WINTER’S DAY The time-traveling troupe of storytellers from “A Story Beyond” returns to “tell stories when they’re needed” in a new, family-oriented production. A blend of live and prerecorded segments, “Beyond a Winter’s Day” features narrative, music, masks, puppets, food and drink. Presented by Liars & Believers in partnership with Moonbox Productions and Fort Point Theatre Channel. Through March 28. Tickets are “pay what you can afford,” with suggested admission of $25 per viewer or $40 per household. www.liarsandbelievers.com

Advertisement





A CHRISTMAS CAROL As part of the “Stage Windows” component of the “Downtown Holiday Magic” project, a Commonwealth Shakespeare Company video display directed by Steven Maler and narrated by Will Lyman — who plays Scrooge and the other characters in the story — will be presented in the late afternoon every day at the 467 Washington St. storefront window through Jan. 31.

DON AUCOIN





Dance

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT The Dance Complex is inviting dance enthusiasts to Zoom in to a virtual “2020 Performance Recap and Celebration.” The evening promises an opportunity to look back over dance performances that flourished despite the odds and hear some of the artists discuss what creating and performing was like during a year we are all happy to see end. Jan. 24, 5-6:30 p.m., free. www.dancecomplex.org

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

MADE IT: THE WOMEN WHO REVOLUTIONIZED FASHION Spanning 250 years and everything from haute couture to historical costuming to ready-to-wear, this show, made in partnership with Kunstmuseum den Haag in the Netherlands, highlights contributions made by women to the fashion world and, by default, the broader culture. Through March 14. Peabody Essex Museum, 161 Essex St., Salem. 978-945-7500, www.pem.org

Advertisement

MURRAY WHYTE





IN THE FUTURE EVERYTHING WILL BE PERFECT This interactive exhibition in Boston Cyberarts Gallery’s huge windows by Brooklyn new media artist Anne Spalter plays on the trope of the oracular crystal ball. Several hover on screens bathed in color. As you get close, the orbs fill with festive, soothing, and energizing imagery, toasting the prospect of a better future. Through Feb. 21. Boston Cyberarts Gallery, 141 Green St., Jamaica Plain. www.bostoncyberarts.org/the-window-show-in-the-future

CATE McQUAID





EVENTS

Comedy

THE GEORGE LUCAS TALK SHOW This is already a strange show — Conor Ratliff (Chester from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) plays the famous director, interviewing guests with his sidekick, Watto (played by Griffin Newman, Arthur from “The Tick”). But it gets stranger Sunday with a marathon of “Air Buddies” movies with a surprise guest from the franchise, to benefit the ASPCA. Jan. 24, 1:30 p.m. Free. www.planetscum.live





DR. KATZ LIVE Jonathan Katz performs this online version of “Dr. Katz: Professional Therapist,” complete with Laura Silverman as his receptionist and H. Jon Benjamin as his son Ben, with guests Dave Attell, Maria Bamford, Jim Gaffigan, and Dom Irrera. Jan. 24, 8 p.m. $20. www.rushtix.com





ARTISANAL COMEDY Bethany Van Delft is back hosting her Wednesday night Instagram stand-up and hangout show, on which her guests do material and share some casual conversation. This edition features Ophira Eisenberg, Kenice Mobley, and Kofi Thomas. Jan. 27, 9 p.m. Free. On Instagram @bethanyvandelft

Advertisement





COMEDY NIGHT AT THE BRICKBOX A fantastic mix of comics at this virtual show, with Christine Hurley, Corey Rodrigues, Will Noonan, and Tooky Kavanagh. This will be the first of a regular stand-up series streamed live from the Brick Box Theater in Worcester’s Jean McDonough Arts Center. Jan. 23, 8 p.m. $20. www.thewoohaha.com

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

SURREALISM IN STREET ART TOUR FOR PARENTS Perfect for parents and fussy babies alike, this surrealism street art tour will bring the 1920s to your car. Families stay in their cars for the entirety of the tour, but stay connected through audio calls. Bring questions, insights, and babies. Jan. 23, 11 a.m., $12. www.eventbrite.com





INTERACTIVE COOKING CLASS WITH CHEF DAVID BLESSING For the opportunity to make a delicious bowl of poke with one of Boston’s top chefs, look no further. Chef David Blessing’s virtual class won’t skip any steps: Participants will learn how to make their own sushi rice, prepare sauces, and serve up their protein of choice. All proceeds will go to Rodman for Kids, a nonprofit that raises money for youth social service developments. Jan. 27, 5:30 p.m., $49.99. https://givebutter.com





DIY MONSTER TRUCK PAINTING Have a monster truck in need of bedazzling? Dedham Youth Commission is hosting a DIY Monster Truck paint activity, perfect for Dedham’s third graders. The virtual event will be filled with music and conversations as participants figure out how to assemble and design their trucks together. Jan. 27, 3 p.m., free. www.eventbrite.com

Advertisement

NATACHI ONWUAMAEGBU











