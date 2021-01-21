Is anyone more meme-able than Bernie? Debatable.

There was a lot of fashion news happening at Wednesday’s presidential inauguration. A string of purple outfits caught America’s eye, as did Lady Gaga’s massive bird brooch, Jennifer Lopez’s signature nude lip, and poet Amanda Gorman’s yellow coat.
But naturally, what did social media care about? Bernie Sanders and the memes that could be made around his arrival at the inaugural festivities.
The longtime Vermont senator, former presidential candidate, and certified outfit repeater delivered a look like no other. At the historic swearing-in ceremony, Sanders possessed unmatched dad energy. He wore a “falcon”-colored Burton jacket that’s now sold out online and a stellar pair of mittens knitted by a Vermont native. In his hand, he carried a yellow envelope that reportedly held his inauguration tickets.
Sitting on a black plastic chair, hands folded, mask on, eyes squinted, Bernie’s curmudgeonly pose set the internet on fire. Only a day later, there are hundreds — if not thousands — of altered photos of the sitting Sanders at national moments, on city streets, and even in movie scenes.
In a much-needed act of public service, one tech-savvy Twitter user, @nick_sawhey, created a rudimentary site that allows people to insert the senator into a photo of any address or location. Here are the results from several notable spots around Boston, at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, and next to Trump Tower (plus a healthy dose of other inauguration memes to entertain you all day):
This is Bernie near Fenway Park.
...at the Copley Square Boston Public Library.
....at Boston City Hall.
....at Faneuil Hall.
...in the Boston Common.
...in Downtown Crossing.
Or maybe Sanders is better suited to lounge around Washington D.C. (Also to note, he also wore this jacket in another long-loved meme, “I am once again...”)
Hordes of people online had fun with the feature.
Four Seasons Total Landscaping pic.twitter.com/M7MyV2wd1Y— Bottom of the Main Line (@MainLineSpy) January 21, 2021
January 21, 2021
Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/7ODGJDgPIh— Randy Sandberg Ⓥ (@randywsandberg) January 21, 2021
If you’re wondering what you missed on the Bernie meme front at large, these are a few sitting Sanders creations crafted outside the DIY app.
Bernie dressed like the inauguration is on his to do list today but ain’t his whole day. pic.twitter.com/wCRyoxU3V2— Reeezy (@MsReeezy) January 20, 2021
NYC Instagram is so quick pic.twitter.com/Br6TarGXXb— Rania Said (@rania_tn) January 20, 2021
Bernie dressed to stand on line at the post office. pic.twitter.com/tVgFQisnWy— Clare Malone (@ClareMalone) January 20, 2021
January 20, 2021
I made this Bernie sitting meme to contribute to the cause pic.twitter.com/kvHADLRFJI— DJ-KIMchi (@djjkim) January 20, 2021
Martin Scorsese watching a Marvel movie pic.twitter.com/U0BcpOjTVr— Eric Allen Hatch (@ericallenhatch) January 20, 2021
BERNIE TRANSIT MEME THREAD pic.twitter.com/XdDJrAfmWe— penn south hate account (@julestrainman) January 21, 2021
I am once again asking you to read the cover 2 zone defense pic.twitter.com/KO5ysuShcE— Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) January 21, 2021
Not enough? The Web had some thoughts about what Donald Trump wrote in his outgoing note for the new commander-in-chief. Biden said the message was “very generous,” but the public guessed otherwise.
Trumps departure note to Biden: pic.twitter.com/GJe9RE78YP— Robert Schaller (@rdschaller) January 18, 2021
One meme included a note from an infamous “Jersey Shore” scene that wreaked havoc on one of the show’s most well-known couples.
The note Trump left on Biden’s desk pic.twitter.com/nvjZgONnRJ— Sarah Wainschel 💫 (@Swainsch) January 20, 2021
Breaking: We found the hand-written note that Trump left for Biden. pic.twitter.com/KFH9EAygCy— Chuck Groundhog (@only_si_chuck) January 18, 2021
In other meme news, national anthem singer Lady Gaga, who wore an enormous gold bird brooch to the ceremony, looked very close to volunteering herself for tribute á la “The Hunger Games,” the widely-popular teen book and movie series about a province-wide fight to the death (and a scathing critique of capitalism).
lady gaga at the Inauguration pic.twitter.com/AwCC5NOTgi— isir 🦋 (@bocamylil) January 20, 2021
why does the inauguration look like it was the coronation for lady gaga who’s just acceded the throne pic.twitter.com/TnhZMYz0Fy— matt (@itsgodgabitch) January 20, 2021
we’re missing one of our mockingjay pins, has anybody seen it?— The Hunger Games 🔥 (@TheHungerGames) January 20, 2021
In the end, all that matters is that Bernie likes the memes.
Senator Bernie Sanders addresses the inauguration memes pic.twitter.com/wiRlJ3gmAt— Ryan Ken, True Prince of Wales (@Ryan_Ken_Acts) January 21, 2021
See a meme you particularly loved? Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.