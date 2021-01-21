Perillas expands to Brighton; Manoa resumes regular weekend service

“We’re focusing on takeout and delivery. The cost of real estate is expensive. Indoor dining uses a lot of space — but isn’t utilized [all day], if you look at an entire day of operations,” he says.

In fact, the space will be used solely for al fresco dining, prep work, and takeout; he’s decided not to offer indoor dining at all, even after the pandemic.

Expansions: Perillas (1 Bow Market Way, Somerville) plans to expand from Bow Market to Brighton (380 Western Ave. at Telford Street), bringing Korean food to a former Jimmy John’s space. Owner James Choi says he plans to open in a 1,500-square-foot spot — up from 160 square feet at Bow Market — with room for outdoor dining.

Instead, he’ll use the spacious kitchen area to work on a variety of other restaurant concepts besides Korean food, though he hasn’t decided which yet. In the meantime, look for bulgogi burgers, bibimbap, and pork belly rice bowls on the initial menu.

He hopes to open in late February or early March.

Manoa Poke has reopened for routine weekend service. Joanne Rathe/Globe Staff

Reopenings: Somerville’s Manoa Poke Shop (300 Beacon St. at Eustis Street) has reopened for routine weekend service. Get poke bowls Friday from 5 until 8 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday from noon until 5 p.m.

Romance: Restaurants are beginning to announce their Valentine’s Day takeout plans. In the Back Bay, Sonsie (327 Newbury St. at Hereford Street) offers to-go packages at several price points, with a choice of red, white, or sparkling wine with each. Get seared rare tuna, braised short ribs for two, and white chocolate cheesecake for $90; foie gras and salmon with chocolate bread pudding for $105; or scallops and sirloin for $115. Order through Feb. 12 at www.sonsieboston.com.

Near Lechmere, Bambara Kitchen & Bar (25 Edwin H. Land Blvd. at Canal Park) serves a $100 Valentine’s menu from Feb. 12 until Feb. 14: Pick up Maine crab salad, beet and ricotta ravioli, braised beef short ribs, truffles, cookies, and panna cotta. Order at www.bambara-cambridge.com.

And the Boston Harbor Hotel (70 Rowes Wharf) offers an overnight for two with champagne, a three-course room-service dinner (filet mignon, sea bass) prepared by Chef Daniel Bruce with red or white wine, plus room-service breakfast the next morning for $625. Book from Feb. 11 until Feb. 18 at www.bhh.com.

















Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.