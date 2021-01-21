4 arrested in Springfield warrant sweep

Four men were arrested in Springfield for violating their probation while out on bail for firearms, child rape and other charges, police said Wednesday.
They were apprehended during about a 90 minute warrant sweep Tuesday morning carried out by state and local police, according to a statement from police.
Julio Rosa, 38, was arrested at a residence on High Street at 6:35 a.m. while wearing a court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet. He was out on $10,000 bail, pending a trial on multiple firearms and drug charges, police said.
About an hour later, Jonathan Torres, 35, was arrested at a home on State Street. He was out on $1,000 bail. Torres was awaiting trial for charges of rape of a child with force and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14 years old, police said.
Alfonzo Dixon, 57, was arrested around the same time at his home on Carroll Street. He had cut off his GPS bracelet. He was out on $5,000 bail on multiple firearms offenses, the statement said.
Just before 8:00 a.m., 24-year-old Lorenzo Vaughn was arrested on Newland Street. Vaughn was awaiting trial on charges of armed carjacking, receiving stolen property and firearms violations, according to police.
Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.