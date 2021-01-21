4 arrested in Springfield warrant sweep

Four men were arrested in Springfield for violating their probation while out on bail for firearms, child rape and other charges, police said Wednesday.

They were apprehended during about a 90 minute warrant sweep Tuesday morning carried out by state and local police, according to a statement from police.

Julio Rosa, 38, was arrested at a residence on High Street at 6:35 a.m. while wearing a court-ordered GPS ankle bracelet. He was out on $10,000 bail, pending a trial on multiple firearms and drug charges, police said.