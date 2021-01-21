Andover man, 30, allegedly struck ambulance with his vehicle before fleeing on foot in Boston, police say

A 30-year-old Andover man was arrested Wednesday night in Roxbury for allegedly striking an ambulance that had its sirens on and then fleeing the scene on foot, according to Boston police.
Police in a statement identified the suspect as Edward Bates. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had retained counsel to speak on his behalf.
According to the statement, Bates’s vehicle allegedly struck a Boston EMS ambulance around 9:01 p.m. as it drove through a busy intersection at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard with its emergency lights flashing.
The impact caused minor damage to the rear bumper of the ambulance, and Bates allegedly exited his vehicle and fled the scene on foot. According to police, he was later found several blocks away hiding on a rooftop of an industrial building located at 150 Shirley St. in Roxbury.
“Officers were able to place the suspect in custody without incident and remove him safely with assistance from members of the Boston Fire Department,” the statement said. “Officers continued their investigation, recovering a small plastic bag containing crack cocaine from the suspect’s wallet. Officers also determined that the suspect’s license was suspended.”
Bates is slated for arraignment Thursday in Roxbury Municipal Court on charges of operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license; operating within 300 feet of an ambulance with lights and siren activated, leaving the scene of an accident causing property damage; possession of Class B drugs and trespassing, police said.
