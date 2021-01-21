Andover man, 30, allegedly struck ambulance with his vehicle before fleeing on foot in Boston, police say

A 30-year-old Andover man was arrested Wednesday night in Roxbury for allegedly striking an ambulance that had its sirens on and then fleeing the scene on foot, according to Boston police.

Police in a statement identified the suspect as Edward Bates. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had retained counsel to speak on his behalf.

According to the statement, Bates’s vehicle allegedly struck a Boston EMS ambulance around 9:01 p.m. as it drove through a busy intersection at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard with its emergency lights flashing.