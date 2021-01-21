Candle sparks house fire in Quincy; owner tried to put out flames

The fire broke out around 1:45 a.m. at 1072 Sea St., according to Quincy Deputy Fire Chief Paul Griffith. Initial attempts to put out the blaze by the homeowner were unsuccessful, and firefighters fought the fire for about an hour before getting it under control, Griffith said.

Firefighters endured winds and icy conditions early Thursday, battling a Quincy house fire that was sparked by a candle left in a hallway, fire officials said.

The homeowner was the only person displaced in the fire, which caused more than $200,000 in damages, Griffith said.

A smoke alarm awakened the homeowner who used a fire extinguisher and attempted to smother the fire with a blanket before he ran to the fire station next door for help, Griffith said. The entire second floor of the two-story building was engulfed in flames, according to Griffith.

Griffith said he made the decision not to strike a second alarm on the fire because he had enough assistance in putting out the blaze.

The fire was caused by a candle in the hallway of the second floor, which caught something else on fire and quickly engulfed the whole floor, Griffith said.

