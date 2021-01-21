Here’s what a lifted stay-at-home advisory and early business closure order means in Massachusetts

The announcement means that restaurants, liquor stores, movie theaters, and other businesses that had to close by 9:30 p.m. will now be able to operate later, and the advisory that urged residents to stay home between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. has been lifted.

The advisory and curfew for most businesses will begin Monday at 5 a.m., Baker said, noting the state’s hospitalization rates are down by 10 percent since the early peak in January and the positive COVID-19 test rate has decreased by 33 percent, though he cautioned “we’re not out of the woods yet.”

Governor Charlie Baker announced Thursday he is lifting the stay-at-home advisory and early business closure order next week, citing improving COVID-19 data in Massachusetts.

These are the businesses that can now operate past 9:30 p.m., according to the state:

Restaurants (Baker’s order allowedtakeout and deliverypast 9:30 p.m., but in-person dining had to stop at that time.)

Liquor stores and other businesses that sell alcohol.

Adult-use marijuana retailers.

Movie theaters, outdoor theaters, and drive-in theaters

Indoor and outdoor events

Gyms, fitness centers, and health clubs

Indoor and outdoor pools

Museums, guided tours, and cultural and historical facilities

Youth and adult amateur sports activities

Outdoor recreational experiences

Zoos, botanical gardens, wildlife reserves, and nature centers

Close-contact personal services, like hair and nail salons

Golf facilities

Recreational boating and boating businesses

Casinos and horse tracks and simulcast facilities

Driving and flight schools

Baker also announced that he would lift a revised stay-at-home advisory put in place last November to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Under the stay-at-home advisory, Massachusetts residents were asked to stay home from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., and between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. only leave their homes except to go to work or school or take care of essential errands like going to the pharmacy, the grocery store, receiving deliveries, and picking up take-out food.

Residents were also asked not to have gatherings in their homes with people outside of their households and comply with state mask mandates and early business closures.

With Thursday’s announcement, Baker noted that capacity limits at businesses would remain at 25 percent “across the board.”

Under the state’s current stage of Phase 3, Step 1, the number of people who can gather indoors is limited to 10 people, and the number allowed at outdoor gatherings is 25 people.

