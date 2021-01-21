Man arrested after shots fired at three people in Middleborough parking lot

Police later responded to a separate incident and discovered two of the victims, a 20-year-old Wareham man and a 22-year-old Middleborough man, inside the vehicle involved in the shooting. The vehicle’s hood had been damaged, according to police.

Matthew Noonan, of Hanson, was taken into custody after police responded to a report of shots fired near 47 Wareham St. in the area of Herring Run park around 1 a.m., according to a statement from the Middleborough police department. When officers arrived on the scene they discovered shell casings but the parking lot was vacant, the statement said.

An eighteen-year-old Middleborough man was arrested Thursday morning after he allegedly shot at three people in a parking lot, police said.

The third victim, a 24-year-old woman from Middleborough was not in the vehicle, according to the statement.

The victims provided police with a description of Noonan’s vehicle, a silver Chrysler sedan with a bird emblem on the hood, the statement said.

Noonan was later pulled over on Everett Street, where police discovered a “ghost gun” in the car, according to the statement. The gun had been assembled of parts purchased separately and assembled together but was not registered, police said.

Noonan was charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault to murder, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, two counts of discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building, and one count of possession of a firearm without a serial number, carrying a firearm without a license, and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Police are still trying to determine the motive behind the incident, police said.

Noonan is expected to be arraigned in Wareham District Court later Thursday.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com.