Man shot by Wakefield police now charged with murdering his mother in her home

Martin, who is 23 and most recently lived in Manchester, N.H., is now charged with murdering his mother, and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon against the officers, Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office said in a statement. An arraignment date has not been set.

Timothy Martin allegedly attacked police while armed with a knife as they were checking on 61-year-old Pamela Wood, who had failed to show up for her job as a speech therapist at the Greenwood Elementary School, officials said.

A man shot by Wakefield police Tuesday while officers conducted a well-being check on his mother is now facing a murder charge for allegedly killing the Wakefield Public Schools speech therapist in her home, authorities said Thursday.

Advertisement

Ryan’s office said that Wood suffered “severe trauma” and that she was deceased when officers found her body in the basement of her home on Otis Street around 9:55 a.m.

The officers also discovered Martin in the basement and he allegedly charged at the officers while armed with a knife. Two officers opened fire and then provided emergency first aid to Martin, who was rushed to Lahey Hospital where he is now listed in stable condition, Ryan’s office said.

Five officers were examined at area hospitals after the incident, but none reported serious injuries, according to Ryan’s office.

Police searched Wood’s home and discovered two knives they suspect may have been used in her murder.

According to court records, Martin has been diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome and was once described by his mother as someone who needed every daily routine handled on his behalf because of his mental status.





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.