Medford schools create racial equity task force

The task force was created in the summer of 2020, amid nationwide calls for racial justice following the deaths of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, the statement said.

Superintendent Dr. Marice Edouard-Vincent announced the task force during a school committee meeting on Jan. 7, Medford Public Schools said in a statement.

Medford Public Schools has created a racial equity task force that is exploring a district-wide equity audit after discussions on race the district held last summer, the school district announced Wednesday.

During these conversations, Medford students raised questions and offered suggestions about issues such as diversity of staff, curriculum, and disciplinary practices, the statement said. The task force began work in October following a selection process and will focus on issues raised by students as well as staff recruitment, hiring, and retention and professional development.

Medford schools this school years have an enrollment of 3,943 students, 41 percent of whom are Black, Hispanic, Asian and other minorities, according to state data.

The 26-member task force includes students, faculty, parents, administrators, and city staff and will meet once every two weeks, the statement said.

Edouard-Vincent said in the statement that it is important to develop a strategic and coordinated approach to address equity, diversity, and inclusion.

“The killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor along with the disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on communities of color, brought forth a national outcry for racial justice,” Edouard-Vincent said in the statement. “This was further amplified through the voices of our own Medford students who took to social media to discuss their experiences as students of color.”

