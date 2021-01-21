State transportation boss Stephanie Pollack leaving to work for Federal Highway Administration

Pollack will serve as a deputy administrator starting next week, Thomas Everett, the FHWA ‘s executive director, told staff in an email Thursday. Baker’s office said she’ll officially step down on Tuesday, and join the new Biden administration the next day.

Stephanie Pollack, the state’s longtime transportation secretary and one of Governor Charlie Baker’s most visible cabinet members, is leaving his administration for a role at the Federal Highway Administration, officials said Thursday.

“We will benefit greatly from her knowledge of transportation and breadth of experience,” Everett wrote in an email obtained by the Globe.

In her place, Baker said he appointed Jamey L. Tesler, the current head of the Registry of Motor Vehicles, to be acting secretary at MassDOT, the state’s sprawling transportation secretariat overseeing Massachusetts highways, the Registry, and the state’s 15 Regional Transit Authorities, among other divisions.

“The Governor and Lt. Governor have my deepest gratitude for entrusting me with the stewardship of MassDOT and their leadership as transportation champions,” Pollack said in a statement.

A longtime transportation-policy analyst, Pollack has been the only transportation secretary to serve under Baker, joining his cabinet shortly after he took office in January 2015 and helping lead his efforts to reshape the long-struggling Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority.

The job has often put her front and center, including in 2019 when she juggled a high-profile derailment on the Red Line and disastrous backroom lapses at the Registry, where officials admitted they should have terminated a West Springfield truck driver’s commercial license before he struck a group of motorcyclists, killing seven, in New Hampshire that summer.

“Stephanie has led MassDOT through many difficult challenges over the past six years,” Baker said in a statement, pointing to the historic winter of 2015 that exposed a raft of problems at the MBTA and reshaping the state’s massive Green Line Extension project.

“She has provided MassDOT with stability and leadership through the last six years, serving longer than her three predecessors combined,” Baker added. “We are so grateful for Stephanie’s service to the Commonwealth and congratulate her on her new appointment.”

Baker tapped Tesler to lead the Registry in June 2019 when the previous registrar, Erin Deveney, resigned after the deadly New Hampshire crash. He previously served as MassDOT’s chief operating officer, leaving government only months before the crash to work as chief of staff at Suffolk Construction.

“I am confident that Jamey will step into this important role ready to lead on day one,” Baker said.

Baker’s office said Colleen Ogilvie, currently deputy registrar and chief operating officer at the Registry, will serve as acting registrar.

Chris Dempsey, the director of the advocacy coalition, Transportation for Massachusetts, which has at times clashed with the Baker administration on policy, said the governor should seek a permanent secretary “with the vision and expertise to bring real change to the state’s approach to mobility.”

Dempsey said Pollack was integral to the coalition in its early days.

“While we disagreed with many of her decisions during her tenure at MassDOT, she deserves respect and appreciation for her transportation advocacy and research over many decades,” Dempsey said in a statement.

Pollack is the first high-level official in the Baker administration to leave for the new Biden administration, though she follows a series of others from Massachusetts and New England. Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh Washington to serve as Biden’s labor secretary, and Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo was tapped to head up the Commerce Department.

Biden turned to former US Secretary of State John Kerry to be his climate czar on the National Security Council; Massachusetts General Hospital’s infectious diseases chief, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, was appointed to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and Canton native Gina McCarthy, who will join the administration as a White House climate coordinator. Several top Biden aides also have Massachusetts ties, including his incoming deputy chief of staff, Jen O’Malley Dillon.

Todd Wallack of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.

Matt Stout can be reached at matt.stout@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattpstout. Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.