‘Straight Pride’ organizer jailed for alleged role in US Capitol attack freed Thursday

US Magistrate Judge Jennifer Boal made the decision at a detention hearing conducted via Zoom in US District Court in Massachusetts.

Federal prosecutors are no longer contesting Mark G. Sahady’s release, but the parties were in dispute over the conditions under which the 46-year-old would be freed.

Jailed since Tuesday on federal charges related to the attack on the US Capitol, a Malden man — the force behind a controversial group whose motto is “It’s great to be straight” — will be freed without government objection, a US Magistrate Judge ruled Thursday afternoon.

Sahady, an unemployed computer programmer and a US Army veteran who lives with his parents, is rooted in the community, and highly unlikely to flee over two misdemeanor charges, private defense attorney Rinald Del Gallo wrote in a motion for Sahady’s release.

Boston, MA - 10/18/20 - Mark G. Sahady uses a megaphone during a Super Happy Fun America rally they called "Peaceful Protest Against Democrat Violence" at Copley Square. (Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff) Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Sahady faces the federal equivalent of trespassing and disorderly conduct charges stemming from the Jan. 6 attack on the US Capitol, which left at least five people dead, including a police officer.

Sahady’s arrest at his home Tuesday morning coincided with the arrest of a Natick Town Member. The two, Sahady and Suzanne Ianni, entered the Capitol building together, photographs entered as evidence show.

Sahady and Ianni, 59, are both involved with Super Happy Fun America, which was behind the contentious Straight Pride Parade held in Boston in 2019. The pair also organized 11 buses to transport New Englanders to Washington, D.C., for the Jan. 6 melee.

In December, Super Happy Fun America tweeted that its members would be headed to Washington “on Jan. 6 to get wild.”

Ianni was freed Tuesday on her own recognizance, but federal prosecutors argued that Sahady posed “a serious risk of obstruction if released” and he was detained.

Sahady and Ianni each face a maximum sentence of not more than one year in federal prison and a $100,000 fine.

Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com or 617-929-1579. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.