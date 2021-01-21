Tractor trailer rolls over, causes ramp closure on I-290 in Marlborough

A tractor trailer rolled over onto its side on the ramp from Interstate 290 eastbound to Interstate 495 southbound in Marlborough Wednesday evening, Massachusetts State Police said.
The crash occurred at 5:44 p.m., Trooper James DeAngelis, a spokesperson for State Police, said in an e-mail to The Globe.
No one was injured, and no other vehicles are believed to have been involved, he said. The ramp remained closed as of 7:21 p.m.
There was no information about the cause of the crash as of Wednesday evening, he said.
