Tractor trailer rolls over, causes ramp closure on I-290 in Marlborough

The crash occurred at 5:44 p.m., Trooper James DeAngelis, a spokesperson for State Police, said in an e-mail to The Globe.

A tractor trailer rolled over onto its side on the ramp from Interstate 290 eastbound to Interstate 495 southbound in Marlborough Wednesday evening, Massachusetts State Police said.

No one was injured, and no other vehicles are believed to have been involved, he said. The ramp remained closed as of 7:21 p.m.

There was no information about the cause of the crash as of Wednesday evening, he said.

