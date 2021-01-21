Two former US commerce secretaries have some advice for R.I. Governor Gina Raimondo

“It was really clear that she belonged in this cabinet,” Pritzker, who has been friends with Raimondo for several years, told the Globe in an interview this week.

But Pritzker, who held the same role for most of former President Barack Obama’s second term in the White House and assisted Biden during the transition process, acknowledges that she quickly started rooting for Governor Gina Raimondo to be nominated for the job.

PROVIDENCE – Penny Pritzker likes to joke that she’s a bit superstitious, so she waited until shortly after the television networks officially called the 2020 presidential race for Joe Biden before she made a recommendation on who should be his commerce secretary.

While Raimondo’s name was tossed around for several positions in the Biden administration – including secretary of human services and, at one point very early on, vice president – Pritzker called Raimondo a “perfect fit” to lead the commerce department.

As Raimondo prepares for her nomination hearing on Tuesday, Pritzker and another former commerce secretary, Gary Locke, said the governor is about to take over a sprawling government agency that touches nearly every facet of American life. They said her tasks range from raising low morale among career government workers to much larger challenges, like rebooting the economy as the nation gets through the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The biggest challenge is the breadth of the department,” Pritzker said.

With a $14 billion budget and more than 46,000 employees — including multiple Nobel Prize winners — the commerce department has 13 different bureaus, including the Economic Development Administration, Minority Business Development Agency, US Patent and Trademark Office, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and US Census Bureau.

“Most people don’t know that The Weather Channel simply gets all of its information from the Department of Commerce,” Locke added.

Pritzker said Raimondo will have a stake in addressing four crises at the same time: the pandemic, the economic recovery, racial inequity, and climate change. Any one of those challenges might ordinarily take an entire term to tackle, but Pritzker said the commerce department will need to act with urgency on each issue.

“She will be a terrific voice for both business and the average working American,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker, a billionaire businesswoman and philanthropist from Chicago whose brother is currently the governor of Illinois, became friendly with Raimondo when the governor started thinking about ways to improve job training in Rhode Island.

Before Pritzker became commerce secretary, she was the first chairperson of Skills for Chicagoland’s Future, a nonprofit that attempts to close the skills gap by connecting potential workers with employers and assisting with the cost of job training. Raimondo was so impressed with the organization that she led the charge to create Skills for Rhode Island’s Future in her first term as governor.

It’s unclear how much time passed between the moment Biden offered Raimondo the job as commerce secretary and when she accepted the job, but there was a two-week stretch leading up to the announcement where it became clear she was a candidate.

Pritzker said she talked with Raimondo about the important initiatives that “she could own” as commerce secretary. She said that she believes Raimondo will play a key role in Biden’s jobs and recovery plan, cleaning up the census and the conversation about re-skilling American workers.

“She doesn’t want to just be a spokesperson,” Pritzker said.

Raimondo will be coming to commerce with a background similar to Locke, a Democrat who served two terms as governor of Washington between 1997 and 2005 and was named Obama’s first commerce secretary in 2009.

Locke said Raimondo is “aptly suited” for the job because she has the practical experience of working with business and labor and trying to attract companies to their state. But he agreed that the office is so far-reaching that the job has many other components.

He said the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is also part of the commerce department, which means Raimondo can expect to have some members of Congress urging her to allow commercial fishermen to catch more fish while scientists warn against overfishing.

“The president expects the commerce secretary to work these things out,” Locke said. “The president is dealing with so many international issues and other complex issues. We should not be asking the president to set fishing limits.”

If Raimondo is confirmed, she’ll be inheriting a department that has been in turmoil for much of outgoing Secretary Wilbur Ross’ tenure.

In 2019, US Senator Chuck Grassley, a Republican, wrote a letter the inspector general’s office in the commerce department expressing concern after whistleblowers came to his office to complain about “mass staff departures, low morale, and falling productivity.” The same year, the commerce department’s inspector general’s office was ranked No. 413 out of 420 offices in a report on the best places to work in the federal government.

As a whole, the commerce department has drawn better reviews, ranking as the fourth-best department to work in government, behind only the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Department of Health and Human Services, and the Intelligence Community. But Pritzker said morale remain low, and Raimondo will need to spend time “reinvigorating the work force.”

Pritzker also said there has been a lot of political pressure put on the US Census Bureau

One of Biden’s first executive orders Wednesday was to announce that he would reverse former President Donald J. Trump’s order to exclusive noncitizens from the census count. Biden has vowed to give the bureau more time to count the population, although experts say an extension on the timeline may require congressional approval.

The census is of particular interest in Rhode Island because the state’s population hasn’t grown at the same pace as many southern states, and it appears likely that the state will lose one of its two seats in the US House of Representatives after next year.

Locke, who was leading the commerce department during the last decennial census, said he would advise Raimondo to “meet with the professionals and make sure they have the time to verify the census census figures.”

“What they need from her is support with oversight,” Locke said.

As for the confirmation process itself, Raimondo has large shoes to fill. Locke was confirmed by the US Senate by unanimous consent and Pritzker was confirmed with 97 votes.

Pritzker predicted that Raimondo will sail through the process as well, although it’s still unclear when a vote in the full Senate will take place.

“I think she will be well-received,” Pritzker said. “As [US Senator] Ted Cruz said to me, commerce is a bipartisan issue.”

Dan McGowan can be reached at dan.mcgowan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @danmcgowan.