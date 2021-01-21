Vigil planned to remember man killed in fatal road rage incident in Belmont

Tapia, who was raised in Boston but currently living with his girlfriend in Belmont, was active in the Tekken gaming community in Boston and more than 600 people have donated to a GoFundMe campaign created to help his family.

A vigil is planned in Belmont Thursday in memory of Henry O. Tapia whom authorities allege was fatally injured when he was run over by a pickup truck operated by a man who allegedly used a racial epithet during the incident.

According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian T. Ryan’s office, Tapia and Dean S. Kapsalis , 54, argued while both were driving on Upland Road around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. Tapia was getting into his car when witnesses say Kapsalis used a racial epithet at Tapia and then allegedly drove directly at Tapia with his Dodge Dakota pickup, fatally injuring him.

Tapia was known as “Henny” and “TheBadGuy” and was considered to be an amiable, positive presence at weekly game sessions that were routinely held at Boston University until the pandemic suspended the gatherings, said Ed Ropple,who helped organize the events.

“People are broken up,’' said Ropple. “He was larger than life.”

Another gamer, Danny Garcia, expressed his grief on Twitter.

Vigil participants are being asked to gather at Cushing Square starting at 4 p.m. in response to a crime that prosecutors said grew out of “hateful speech” allegedly used by Kapsalis.

Tapia, who was 34 years old and the father of three, was getting back into his car when Kapsalis allegedly shouted a racial epithet at him, upsetting Tapia who stood outside the driver’s side door.

Kapsalis, according to authorities, got into his car and drove directly into Tapia who was facing the vehicle as it came toward him and then ran over him. Kapsalis fled the scene but later surrendered to police, officials said.

Tapia suffered multiple injuries, including a head injury when Belmont police officers arrived and began providing emergency first aid to Tapia, whose family said he was of Black and Latin heritage.

“I can’t breathe,” Tapia said, according to police. “I’m going to die.”

He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Kapsalis is in custody pending a dangerousness hearing set for Monday in Cambridge District Court. He pleaded not guilty to criminal charges including civil rights violation while causing personal injury. Ryan’s office said the investigation is continuing.

Since getting a driver’s license around 1987, Kapsalis has been cited for speeding at least 17 times, was involved in at least 7 surcharge crashes, and had his right to drive suspended at least 6 times, usually for a cluster of traffic violations in a short period of time, according to Registry of Motor Vehicle records.

According to court records, Kapsalis has been arrested multiple times over the past several years. He was convicted of assault and battery by a Woburn District Court jury of six in 2014 and was given a one-year sentence at the Middlesex House of Correction that was suspended for one year, according to court records. There is no indication in the court records that he was jailed in connection with the case.

