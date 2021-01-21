Woman injured after falling into pit

A woman was injured after falling onto a grate in a six-foot-deep pit at an auto repair shop in Chelsea Thursday morning, according to fire officials.
The woman fell into the hole just before noon, Deputy Fire Chief Wayne Ulwick said. She fell into the hole after she walked toward her car, which was being serviced for an oil change at a Lightning Lube on Everett Avenue. The hole was in front of the car, he said.
Fire officials put the woman on a backboard and lifted her out of the hole, according to Ulwick. Her injuries were not life-threatening.
Ulwick declined to release the name of the woman, who was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital.
