After $5.2m bonus to stay, nursing home CEO retires

He will have to pay an unspecified amount of the money back, to avoid certain tax liabilities, according to an SEC filing by the company, but he will apparently be reimbursed over the next two years. The Genesis board also agreed to give him an immediate $650,000 bonus and a $300,000 consulting contract, according to the filing. The company would not elaborate on the arrangement.

Buffeted by COVID-19, struggling with crumbling finances, one of America’s largest nursing home chains gave its CEO a $5.2 million “retention payment” in late October, just as the second big wave of the pandemic was rising.

Under Hager’s leadership the more than 300 Genesis nursing homes experienced 14,352 confirmed cases of COVID-19 through mid-December, according to reports the company made to Medicare officials. The total number of residents who died of the disease was 2,812, as of Dec. 20. Both figures are higher than in comparable nursing home chains.

Nearly all of the company’s nursing homes reported continuing shortages of personal protective equipment through the months of the pandemic, according to a Washington Post analysis of Medicare data, with the situation easing only toward the end of November — after Hager’s big payout was approved.

Since last summer, Genesis, which has been signaling a financial squeeze since 2017 in its reports to the SEC, has been warning investors it may not be able to continue as a going concern because of high costs and low occupancy rates exacerbated by the pandemic.

Washington Post

New virus cases overwhelming Texas

The persistently rapid spread of the coronavirus in Texas, the second most populous state in the US, is threatening the gradual progress the country has been making toward flattening the curve of new cases.

Counties along the Mexican border in particular have seen steep spikes. The city of Laredo sent residents an emergency cellphone alert over the weekend — the second in three days — warning that local hospitals were near capacity.

“Our medical professionals and hospitals are overwhelmed with the surge in COVID-19 cases,” the message read. “The current situation is at its most critical level, and lives are at stake. We are asking you to stay home unless it is absolutely necessary.”

New cases in Texas were averaging more than 20,000 per day on Monday. The state has seen a steady increase in new cases since October, when there were approximately 4,000 a day on average, according to a New York Times database.

Since the start of the pandemic, Texas has reported more than 2.1 million cases, the second highest total in the country after California, which in recent weeks has been in the throes of a devastating flood of cases that has pushed hospitals to the brink.

Federal health officials have acknowledged that the vaccine rollout has had a slower-than-expected start. In the United States, about 13.6 million people have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and about 2 million people had been fully vaccinated, according to data reported on Wednesday by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Federal officials had set a goal of giving at least 20 million people their first dose by the end of 2020.

The United States as a whole has been averaging more than 200,000 new virus cases a day since Jan. 2, with California and Texas fueling that surge. Arizona, Oklahoma, and South Carolina have been swept by high numbers of cases for days, and New York now has the country’s fourth worst outbreak, though deaths per day in the state have not come close to the tragic levels seen in the spring.

On Monday, Texas reported 111 deaths, bringing the total number of people lost to the virus in the state to more than 32,000 — a sizable portion of the more than 400,000 total deaths reported in the United States.

For more than a month, Laredo has had 35 to 40 percent of its hospital beds filled with COVID-19 patients, a higher ratio than anywhere else in the state, a city spokeswoman said. On Tuesday, she added, the figure was nearing 50 percent.

In Del Rio, another border town, Dr. Laura Palau of the Val Verde County Health Authority said officials were still seeing cases emerge from maskless family gatherings and parties over the holidays. An alarming 30 percent of coronavirus tests performed in the city are coming back positive, she said. The sheriff’s office is issuing quarantine orders to people who test positive.

Dr. Palau said she was worried about the way deaths are rising.

“The people that were hospitalized in December or early January are starting to expire,” she said.

Texas has received more than 1.7 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, and administered 1.3 million, Governor Greg Abbott said on Tuesday. More than 800,000 more doses were expected this week, he said.

But Clay Jenkins, the top elected official in Dallas County, warned that a new, more transmissible variant of the virus, which is circulating in the United States after forcing Britain to lock down again, could make any progress in taming the pandemic fleeting.

“January and February will be our toughest months here in North Texas,” he said. “Right now, we just need everyone to avoid crowds, wear their mask, forgo get-togethers. Really think about ways to make patriotic sacrifices to protect the community.”

New York Times

California sees hospitalizations drop

SACRAMENTO — California reported its second-highest number of COVID-19 deaths Wednesday but also a dip in hospitalizations below 20,000 for the first time since Dec. 27.

The California Department of Public Health has reported the total of 694 new deaths is second to the record 708 reported on Jan. 8. Hospitalizations stood at 19,979.

California officials are pinning their hopes on President Biden as they struggle to obtain coronavirus vaccines to curb a coronavirus surge that has packed hospitals and morgues.

Doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been arriving haphazardly as they make their way from the source to counties, cities, and hospitals.

Former governor Arnold Schwarzenegger put in a pitch for vaccination, posting a Twitter video of himself getting a shot in his right bicep at the drive-through site at Dodger Stadium.

“Today was a good day,” he wrote. “I have never been happier to wait in a line. If you’re eligible, join me and sign up to get your vaccine. Come with me if you want to live!”

Associated Press



