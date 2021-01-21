fb-pixel Skip to main content

Biden proposing five-year extension of nuclear weapon treaty with Russia, official says

By MATTHEW LEE The Associated Press,Updated January 21, 2021, 11 minutes ago
Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Russian President Vladimir Putin.Mikhail Klimentyev/Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is proposing to Russia a five-year extension of the New START treaty limiting the number of U.S. and Russian strategic nuclear weapons, a U.S. official said Thursday.

The proposal was being communicated to Russian officials, said the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss a matter not yet publicly announced by the administration.

The treaty is set to expire in February and is the last remaining agreement constraining U.S. and Russian nuclear weapons.

