Fauci says he feels liberated with Biden after Trump tried to sideline him

(Bloomberg) -- Anthony Fauci, the U.S. government’s foremost expert on infectious disease, said he feels “somewhat” liberated working for President Joe Biden after Donald Trump tried to sideline him.

Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, addressed reporters from the White House briefing room on Thursday as Biden’s chief medical adviser. Under Trump, Fauci had been displaced by Scott Atlas, a politically conservative neuroradiologist who disparaged face masks, social distancing and other public health precautions.

“The idea that you can get up here and talk about what you know, what the evidence, what the science is and know that it’s, let the science speak, is somewhat of a liberating feeling,” Fauci said.