Harris to delay move into vice president’s home

WASHINGTON - Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emoff will not be immediately moving into the Naval Observatory while work is done on the 128-year-old home, according to two people familiar with the arrangement.

They are intending to move to a temporary residence while the repairs, which involve liners in the chimney and other maintenance, according to a person close to Harris, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they did not have authorization to speak publicly.

Harris, who was elected to the US Senate in 2016, has a two-bedroom condominium where she will stay during the construction, according to one of the people familiar with the arrangement.