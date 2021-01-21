Mass. reports 4,821 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 75 new deaths

The death toll from confirmed cases increased by 75 to 13,622, the Department of Public Health reported.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Massachusetts rose by 4,821 Thursday, while the seven-day average was 4,230.

Since the fall, the state has seen an alarming rise in cases of the deadly virus, accompanied by a smaller rise in the number of deaths. In recent days, the surge seems to have lost its steam. Governor Charlie Baker, citing improvements in the data, said Thursday he would ease some coronavirus restrictions in Massachusetts.

The DPH also said 88,929 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 2,152 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH reported that 111,726 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 12.64 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 4,573 people, bringing that total to 442,175.





The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 5.57 percent. The lowest observed figure for that metric — a number watched closely by state officials — is 0.8 percent.

The DPH said the rate would be 7.1 percent if the effect of college testing programs - in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases - is factored out.

Massachusetts education officials also said Thursday that 938 cases had been reported by local school officials between Jan. 14 and 20. Of those cases, 541 occurred among students and 397 among staff members.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here. To check out the state’s weekly vaccine statistics report, click here.

Peter Bailey-Wells of the Globe staff contributed to this report.