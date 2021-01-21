fb-pixel Skip to main content

Photos: Biden brings a slightly new look to Oval Office

Updated January 21, 2021, 35 minutes ago
The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe Biden's administration.
The Oval Office of the White House is newly redecorated for the first day of President Joe Biden's administration.Alex Brandon/Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has given the Oval Office a slight makeover.

Biden revealed the new décor Wednesday as he invited reporters into his new office to watch him sign a series of executive orders hours after he took office.

A bust of Cesar Chavez, the labor leader and civil rights activist, is nestled among an array of framed family photos displayed on a desk behind the new president. Also represented in sculptures are civil rights icons Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks.

Benjamin Franklin peers down at Biden from a portrait on a nearby wall.

Biden brought a dark blue rug out of storage to replace a lighter colored one installed by former President Donald Trump.

One office feature remains: Biden is also using what’s known as the Resolute Desk because it was built from oak used in the British Arctic exploration ship HMS Resolute.

Trump used that desk, too.

