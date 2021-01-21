Senate Democrats call for ethics investigation into Cruz, Hawley

(Bloomberg) -- A group of Senate Democrats filed a complaint to the Senate Ethics Committee seeking an investigation of GOP Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley, saying they helped spread baseless claims of election fraud that contributed to the Jan. 6 storming of the Capitol by an angry mob.

Cruz and Hawley were among the leaders of 147 Republicans in the House and Senate who objected on the day of the riot to at least one state’s certification of President Joe Biden’s Electoral College win in support of former President Donald Trump’s claims that he was cheated.

“When Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley announced they would object to the counting of state-certified electors on January 6, 2021, they amplified claims of election fraud that had resulted in threats of violence against state and local officials around the country,” the senators wrote in the letter.