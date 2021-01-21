76ers ride Joel Embiid’s 42-point outing past Celtics, and other observations

Embiid made 12 of 19 shots and 17 of 21 free throws. By game’s end, Celtics big men Tristan Thompson, Daniel Theis, and Grant Williams had combined for 15 fouls, mostly from unsuccessfully trying to combat Philly’s All-Star center.

On Wednesday night, the 76ers big man overpowered and outmuscled the Celtics at every opportunity, pouring in 42 points to lead his team to a 117-109 win.

PHILADELPHIA — The Celtics are hardly the only team with this issue, but they simply don’t have the size or strength needed to slow down Joel Embiid, especially when he is playing at an MVP level, as he is now.

Advertisement

The Celtics started the fourth quarter with a 92-86 lead and with 76ers stars Embiid and Ben Simmons on the bench. But Philadelphia clawed back and took the lead anyway, setting them up nicely for Embiid to close things out.

The score was tied at 105 before Danny Green hit a 3-pointer from the right corner with 3:53 left. The Celtics lingered, but Philadelphia entered the free throw penalty early in the period, and it was able to use the edge down the stretch, with 10 of their final 15 points coming at the free throw line.

Jaylen Brown had 26 points for Boston, Marcus Smart added 25, and Theis had 23 points and 11 rebounds.

Observations from the game:

▪ Kemba Walker struggled during his season debut against the Knicks on Sunday, going 3 for 13 with five turnovers. It was no surprise that there would be some rust to knock off after having just one full practice before returning. But it appeared Wednesday that it did not linger. The All-Star point guard started the game with a 3-pointer and then drilled another from the top of the key to give Boston an early 12-4 lead.

Advertisement

His playing time remains heavily restricted, so he will try to be as efficient as possible in his five-to-six-minute bursts. He started the second quarter with an all-bench group and hit three of four 3-pointers to give him 17 points in just 12 first-half minutes. The shots are nice, but the most encouraging news for the Celtics remains that Walker appears to be cutting and moving freely, with no hindrance and no sign of pain.

▪ Walker probably should have had 3 more points. Midway through the second quarter he was fouled as he rose for a 3-pointer. The officials ruled that the foul had occurred on the floor, which has become almost the default unless a player is clearly well into the shooting motion. It’s probably better to err on the side of not giving players free throws for heaving the ball when they feel contact, but in this case Walker appeared to be in his shooting motion.

▪ Walker and Theis had a nice stretch in the two-man-game in the second quarter, exploiting veteran big man Dwight Howard in pick-and-roll actions. Stevens once again started Grant Williams alongside Thompson, allowing Theis to anchor the post for the second unit and slide back to the center position, where he is most comfortable. He had 11 points and 4 rebounds in the first half.

▪ After falling behind by 8 points early in the game, the 76ers blitzed the Celtics with a 17-2 run to push in front. They led by as many as 8 points before the Celtics pushed back in front, 61-58, at the break. Embiid was a common thread in the back-and-forth. The 76ers outscored the Celtics by 8 points during Embiid’s 14:42 in the first half, and they were outscored by 11 during his 9:18 on the bench.

Advertisement

He mostly had his way while he was on the court with an inside-outside game, pouring in 22 points. When he was guarded by considerably smaller defenders, like Grant Williams, he overpowered them pretty easily. When he was guarded by players more his size, like Thompson, he either pulled him out to the perimeter or drew fouls with his craftiness.

▪ Jayson Tatum remained out due to COVID-19 protocols but could play when these teams meet again on Friday. Robert Williams, who had missed three games due to COVID-19 protocols, was cleared to return on Wednesday but did not play.

▪ Smart has been in an offensive rut this season, but he provided a lift on Wednesday. Although his long-range shooting was off, he had success with a mixture of acrobatic drives and floaters. It’s something to build on for him.

▪ Jeff Teague started the second half in place of Walker, ostensibly because Stevens wanted to give Walker a chance to close the game while under his minutes restriction. The problem for Boston was that Teague struggled for much of the night. It was a bit surprising that Payton Pritchard didn’t get some of his minutes.

Advertisement

Walker returned for the final 90 seconds of the third quarter and played the start of the fourth before taking another break. He returned to close out the final five minutes. He finished with 19 points.

▪ Javonte Green got an extended run and took advantage of it with some strong defense. He had one steal and breakaway dunk, he pestered Ben Simmons late in the third quarter, and had a role in him getting into foul trouble, and then even played some good post defense on Howard to start the fourth.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.