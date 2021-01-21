Celtics extend their lease at TD Garden through the 2035-36 season

The Celtics have agreed to a 15-year lease extension that will keep their home games at TD Garden through the 2035-36 season. They have played at the Garden since it opened in 1995, and their most recent 15-year lease was set to expire at the conclusion of the current season.

“I love walking into TD Garden for our games, and for Bruins games and concerts as well,” Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck said in a text message. “It’s the right home for the Celtics, and we hope to welcome our fans back there as soon as possible.”

TD Garden is owned by Delaware North, whose chairman is Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs.