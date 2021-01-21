EMass boys’ basketball: Whitman-Hanson’s Nate Amado headlines Players of the Week

Nate Amado, Whitman-Hanson — The 6-foot-2-inch senior captain averaged 27.5 points and 8.5 rebounds per game across a pair of Patriot League wins over Duxbury (87-51) and Marshfield (72-51), helping the defending Division 2 co-champions extend their winning streak to 26 games.

Jimmy Ball, Arlington Catholic — The junior sharpshooter from Medford has tallied 24 or more points in five straight games after averaging 27 points per game on 11 made 3-pointers during a pair of close Catholic Central losses to St. Mary’s (78-75) and Austin Prep (76-74).

Amari Brown, Oliver Ames — In the Tigers’ two-game sweep of Foxborough on Friday and Saturday, the senior guard averaged 25 points per game and now leads the Hockomock League in scoring (25.3).

Advertisement

Tony Felder, Malden Catholic — Under new coach John Walsh, the Lancers (1-0) began their season with a bang Tuesday, routing St. John’s Shrewsbury, 83-55, behind 33 points and five steals from the junior guard.

Jaceb McKenzie, Lowell — The senior guard helped the Red Raiders bounce back from Friday’s loss to Haverhill with 27 points and 10 rebounds in a 68-62 Merrimack Valley Conference win over Dracut on Tuesday.

MATTHEW DOHERTY







