Japan might have to cancel Tokyo Olympics again, report says

Japan has privately concluded that the Tokyo Olympics must be canceled in the summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Sunday Times of London.
The country will focus on securing the Olympics in the next available year, 2032.
The Games already have been pushed back once, with an announcement in March that moved the event from 2020 to 2021. According to the report, the aim is to find a way that will save face for all involved, and leave open the possibility that Tokyo could host the Games at a later date.
Previously, IOC officials have said that there will not be a further postponement of the Tokyo Games, and if it does not proceed in the summer of 2021, it will be canceled.
Beijing is set to host the Winter Games in 2022, and the 2024 Summer Games are scheduled for Paris, and the Winter Games in Milan in 2026. The Games are scheduled to return to the United States in 2028 with the Summer Olympics set for Los Angeles that year.
According to an Associated Press story, sentiment against the Games has risen in Japan. A poll this month by the Japanese broadcaster NHK showed that 77 percent of the country favored canceling or postponing the Games.
