Japan might have to cancel Tokyo Olympics again, report says

Japan has privately concluded that the Tokyo Olympics must be canceled in the summer because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to the Sunday Times of London.

The country will focus on securing the Olympics in the next available year, 2032.

The Games already have been pushed back once, with an announcement in March that moved the event from 2020 to 2021. According to the report, the aim is to find a way that will save face for all involved, and leave open the possibility that Tokyo could host the Games at a later date.