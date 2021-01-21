Kenzie Matulonis sparks unbeaten Bridgewater-Raynham to road win over St. Mary’s

On Wednesday night, defending Division 1 South champion Bridgewater-Raynham traveled to Lynn to face St. Mary’s, the reigning Division 3 co-state champion. Led by energy on both ends from senior floor leader Kenzie Matulonis and lights-out shooting from senior Tahlia Tah, the Trojans took home a statement 66-51 win.

“To be able to have the opportunity to come here and to play them – it was just one of those games where it felt like a state tournament game,” said Bridgewater-Raynham coach Cheryl Seavey.

Matulonis set the tone for the Trojans (5-0). The University of New Hampshire recruit compiled 18 points, seven assists, six rebounds, and four steals. She frequently lunged for loose balls and battled for offensive rebounds.

“She has really stepped up and led this team in every aspect,” Seavey said, “as far as how she approaches practices, to how she handles and understands pregame planning, to how she runs the floor for us.”

Part of Matulonis’s progression has included asserting herself as a scorer. She made four 3-pointers on Wednesday and consistently pushed the tempo on offense.

“[I’ve been] definitely seeking out my shot more,” she said.

The Trojans were still minus junior Shay Bollin, a two-time Globe All-Scholastic committed to Duke who continues to recover from an elective procedure. But her absence has not stopped B-R. In addition to Matulonis, senior guard Tahlia Tah canned six three-pointers en route to a game-high 22 points. Tah drilled a trio of 3′s to lead a 12-3 run for the Trojans in the third quarter. Junior guard Amber Silva also reached double figures with 12 points.

It took a total team effort for Bridgewater-Raynham to hand St. Mary's its first loss of the season as evidenced by the battle B-R's Bella Calvani (left) and Amber Silva (center) waged against St. Mary's Alyssa Grossi during a first-quarter tussle for a loose ball Wednesday night in Lynn. Jim Davis/Globe Staff

“It really truly was a whole team effort tonight, because that’s what you need to beat a quality program like this,” Seavey said.

For the Spartans (6-1), sophomore point guard Yirsy Queliz led the scoring charge with 18 points, but she was the only player who scored with ease. Senior forward Maiya Bergdorf was frequently swarmed by red jerseys and managed just 7 points.

“You need max effort — max everything — to beat them,” said St. Mary’s coach Jeff Newhall.

“The game plan really was to find efficient ways to defend [Bergdorf], but still close out to their shooters,” added Seavey, “because they have kids that can hit from all over the floor.”

Bridgewater-Raynham and St. Mary’s had planned to play before new rules and modifications impacted this winter season. They worked to make sure the game could still happen — and players and coaches alike felt fortunate to have Wednesday’s contest.

“Our conference is competitive,” said Matulonis, “but the Div. 3 state champions are a whole other level.”

Bishop Fenwick 48, Cardinal Spellman 33 — Junior point guard Olivia Found had 22 points and 4 steals and senior captain Veronica Tache added 4 points, 5 assists, and 3 steals for the Crusaders (4-1) in the Catholic Central win.

Bishop Feehan 63, Cathedral 38 — Sophomore guard had Sammy Reale 15 points, junior guard Lydia Mordarski added 10 points, and junior Forward Olivia Olson had 9 points for the Shamrocks (6-1) in the Catholic Central League win.

Malden Catholic 41, Fontbonne 29 — Junior guard Andrea Turner 11 points, 5 assists, and 5 steals for the Lancers (2-0) in the nonleague win.

Notre Dame (Hingham) 46, Abington 20 — Seventh-grader Elle Orlando carried the Cougars to the Catholic Central win with 12 points and four steals.

Boys’ basketball

Abington 67, Norwell 51 — Matt Maguire produced 22 points, 14 rebounds, and six blocked shots and Derek Nuttall added 14 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists in leading the Green Wave (4-1) to the South Shore win.

Archbishop Williams 73, Bishop Stang 38 — Sophomore guard Andre Mills netted 13 points, senior guard Will O’Malley added 11, and sophomore guard Charlie Conners had 10 points and the Bishops were relentless on defense in raising their record to 6-2 with the Catholic Central win.

Austin Prep 82, Matignon 40 — Lence Altenor poured in 29 points with eight 3-pointers and Mike Gizzi added 21 points for the Crusaders (5-4).

Rockland 38, Cohasset 31 — Senior Derek Williams netted 10 points for the Bulldogs (4-0) in the South Shore League win.

West Bridgewater 78, Holbrook 41 — Ryan Hulme (15 points), Zachary Bellody (13), Nathan Razz (12), Ben Skinner (11), and Brady Roderick (10) all scored in double figures for the Wildcats in the Mayflower win.

St. Mary’s 63, Bridgewater-Raynham 62 — David Brown Jr. drained a basket with 1.9 seconds remaining to give the visiting Spartans the lead and eventually secure the nonleague victory. Sammy Batista led St. Mary’s with 27 points.

Boys’ hockey

Hingham 5, Marshfield 2 — Netting two goals in a game for the first time since Squirt play, senior defenseman Ronan Mulkerrin powered the Harbormen (5-0) to the Patriot League victory with their sixth straight win over the Rams at Pilgrim Arena Wednesday night.

Mulkerrin’s first goal gave Hingham its first lead of the game, 2-1, at 12:52 of the second on a blast from the point and his second, a wrister at 14:44 of the second, handed the hosts an 3-1 lead, and a sixth straight win for the Harbormen over Marshfield (1-1-2).

The game was also Hingham’s first matchup with an opponent it faces in a normal, non-pandemic season, as the Rams and Harbormen traditionally faceoff on New Year’s Eve.

“It’s awesome getting to play them,” said Mulkerrin, a team captain. “It’s always a dogfight, so it’s good knowing you’re going to have a good, physical game.”

Brady Clark scored 0:19 into regulation for Marshfield, which carried a 1-0 lead into the second until Billy Jacobus scored his first career goal for Hingham 2:17 in. Dan Kane got one back for the Rams on the power play at 1:58 of the third, making it a 3-2 game, but Lars Osterberg and Sean Garrity added goals for the Harbormen to put it away.

“They capitalized on every mistake we made,” said Marshfield coach Dan Connolly. “We’ve just got to tighten up a few things defensively and I think we’ll be OK.”

Archbishop Williams 4, Bishop Stang 0 — Freshman Brendan Carberry earned the shutout as the Bishops improved to 6-0-3 with the nonleague victory at Canton SportsPlex. Conor Kelly, Nick Recupero, James O’Toole and Shamus O’Toole each scored.

Cambridge 3, Newton South 2 — Senior Luc Denney had a goal and assist, and freshman Jalen Chu notched his first goal to lead the Falcons (2-2) to the Dual County League victory at Simoni Rink.

Dracut/Tyngsborough 2, Lowell 0 — Caulin Martel’s 24 saves helped Dracut/Tyngsborough (2-2) its first win over its Merrimack Valley Conference rival in five seasons. Colin Underwood and Brian Workman (empty-netter) had the goals for D/T.

Foxborough 5, Stoughton/Brockton 0 — Connor Callahan earned the shutout and Kirk Leach netted his 100th career point for the Warriors in Hockomock win at the Foxboro Sports Center.

Hanover 8, Quincy 3 — Seniors Manning Morris and Nate DelPrete each had a hat trick to spark the Hawks (6-0-1) to a Patriot League victory in the annual Sylvia Cup at Quincy Youth Arena.

Masconomet 8, Peabody 1 — Sophomore Joe Young posted his first varsity goal for the Chieftains (3-0) in their Northeastern Conference win at McVann-O’Keefe Memorial Arena. Senior Logan Campbell, junior Josh Brann and senior Parker Defeo each posted a goal and an assist.

Medfield 7, Dover-Sherborn/Weston 0 — Senior Austin Verge earned the shutout and the Warriors (3-2) has seven players net goals in the Tri-Valley League win at Pirelli Veteran’s Arena.

Medway 6, Norton 5 — Sophomore Danny O’Brien’s two goals led the Mustangs to the Tri-Valley League victory at Foxboro Sports Center. Senior Ryan Moran earned the win in his first varsity start, and junior Sean Murphy (goal, 3 assists), sophomore Nathan Girard (goal, assist) and sophomore Tom Creonte (first varsity goal) also contributed on offense.

Nantucket 4, St. John Paul II 1 — Four players scored for the Whalers (4-0-1), led by Marsh Hickman’s goal and two assists, in the Cape & Islands Lighthouse win at Kennedy Rink in Hyannis. Cosmo Tedeschi and Austin Freeman added a goal and an assist each, and Camden Knapp also scored.

North Andover 0, Central Catholic 0 — Central Catholic pulled out a 1-0 victory in overtime at the Haverhill Valley Forum. Officially, the game is recorded as a tie.

North Reading 6, Pentucket 2 — In defeat, senior forward Richie Hardy supplied an assist for his 120th career point for Pentucket (3-2), tying him with Billy Bomba for most in program history.

Norwell 3, Rockland 1 — Junior Jack Coyle scored the winner for the Clippers with 1:36 remaining in the third period of the South Shore League contest at The Bog. Senior Cole Berglund and sophomore Austin Shea each scored once for Norwell.

Norwood 7, Holliston 5 — Senior forward Jake Russo, junior defenseman George Tolman, and junior forward Brian Metayer all scored twice for the Mustangs (2-3) in the Tri-Valley League win at Loring Arena.

Pembroke 7, North Quincy 3 — Nolan Holloway’s two goals and assist led a balanced effort for the Titans (4-3) in a Patriot League matchup at Hobomock Ice Arena. Kevin Piciarello, Kyle Piciarello and Brandon Perry each had a goal and assist, and James Stone added an assist to go with his 21 saves.

Plymouth North 6, Whitman-Hanson 1 — Junior Carter Mento scored a hat trick and classmate Evan Hailssey scored once for the Eagles (3-1) in the Patriot League win at Armstrong Arena. Fellow junior Kevin Norwood tallied four assists.

Pope Francis 5, St. Mary’s 2 — Sophomore Ryan Leonard netted a hat trick in the Cardinals (4-0) win at Connery Rink, while seniors Brandon Spaulding and Evan Phaneuf each added a goal, handing the Spartans’(3-1-1) their first loss of the season.

Saugus 3, Swampscott 3 — Freshman Quinn Hitchcock, and juniors Alex Reid and Zack Pierce each scored once for the Big Blue in the Northeastern Conference tilt at Kasabuski. Junior Jason Caron and sophomore Dante Mauro each scored for the Sachems in the tie.

Winchester 5, Arlington 2 — Angelo Mario netted a pair of goals, and Jack Riley, Nick, Ciaco, and Liam Doherty had single tallies for Winchester in the Middlesex League win at Ed Burns Arena.

Girls’ hockey

Austin Prep 6, Bishop Stang 2 — Junior captain Isabel Hulse netted her 100th career point in the first period of AP’s Catholic Central win at Hetland Arena.

Bishop Fenwick/Essex Tech 1, Archbishop Williams 0 — Senior Shannon Nagy scored the lone goal in the third period and junior goalie Sedona Lawson registered her first shutout of the season in the Catholic Central League win for the Crusaders (3-2).

Concord-Carlisle 5, Acton-Boxborough/Bromfield 5 — Eight different goal scorers combined for 11 goal in a back and forth Dual County League tilt at Edge Sports Center. Senior Gabriela Braceres scored twice for the Patriots while Juniors Cailey Ryan and Ella Cormier each struck twice for the Colonials. Fellow Junior Kubi Issah potted the unoffical game winner in overtime for the Colonials.

Duxbury 3, Cohasset/Hanover 1 — With two more goals, sophomore Ayla Abban raised her total to 10 in her last four games as the Dragons (7-0) earned the Patriot League win at Zapustas Rink. Grace Landolfi tallied the other goal.

Medfield/Norton 2, Dedham 2 — Kassidy Hickey netted both goals for the visiting Marauders in the Tri-Valley League draw against the Medfield/Norton co-op.

Natick 5, Wellesley 1 — Junior Colleen Quirk had two goals, senior captain Claire Maxwell added a goal and two assists and freshman Kiera Dempsey had two assists in the Bay State Conference win for the Redhawks (2-0) at Babson College.

Boys’ indoor track

Hopkinton 60, Medfield 26 — Harrison Prucher won the 55-meter hurdles in 7.7 seconds and Aidan Rowell captured the 55 dash in 6.6 seconds for the Hillers (3-0) in the Tri-Valley League win at Wheaton College.

Girls’ indoor track

Hopkinton 51, Medfield 35 — Hailey Tolson won the 55 meters and 300 at Wheaton College for the Hillers (3-0).

Colin Bannen, Jordan Baron, Jim Clark, Jake Levin, Mike Puzzanghera, and Peter Santo also contributed. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com.