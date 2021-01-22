Recalling causes and contributions in ‘The First Lady’

Showtime’s anthology series “The First Lady” has made two significant casting choices. The first season of the scripted show, which will look into the lives of the women married to past American presidents, will take on Michelle Obama, Betty Ford, and Eleanor Roosevelt.

Michelle Pfeiffer is going to play Ford, whose efforts on behalf of raising awareness of addiction can’t be overestimated. And Viola Davis will play Obama, whose great impact included a program to reduce childhood obesity. No one has been cast yet to play Roosevelt, who fought for civil rights and the rights of women.