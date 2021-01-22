‘Some Good News’? John Krasinski will host ‘Saturday Night Live’ this month

Newton native John Krasinski is part of a star-studded list of hosts and musical guests set to grace the “Saturday Night Live” stage in the next few weeks, as the show returns with five consecutive new episodes.
Krasinski, who hosts on Jan. 30, will be followed by “Schitt’s Creek” phenomenon Dan Levy (Feb. 6) and Oscar-winning actress Regina King (Feb. 13), who is fresh off her directorial debut in “One Night in Miami.” Machine Gun Kelly, Phoebe Bridgers, and Nathaniel Rateliff, respectively, are scheduled to sing.
Krasinski intended to host SNL last March, but the episode was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Per a Friday afternoon tweet, he is quite excited to finally host the sketch comedy show.
Advertisement
“Aaaaaand cue the pinching myself,” he tweeted.
Aaaaaand cue the pinching myself. #SNL pic.twitter.com/hhr6fYAOCj— John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) January 22, 2021
The “Quiet Place” director spent his time in lockdown last year on another project: “Some Good News,” a limited-run internet series chock full of uplifting stories and acts of kindness. Krasinski led the series from his desk, dressed waist up in a suit with a handmade banner behind him. Episodes included an “Office” reunion with Krasinski’s former colleagues, a virtual prom, and appearances from several high-profile guests, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Leslie Odom Jr., Dwayne Johnson, and George Clooney.
Krasinski grew up in a family of five in Newton. He attended Newton South High School before studying English at Brown University in Rhode Island.
Hosts for the Feb. 20 and 27 “SNL” episodes have not yet been announced.
Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, John Mulaney, Jason Bateman, Timothée Chalamet, Kristen Wiig, and Dave Chappelle have also hosted episodes during SNL’s 46th season, which debuted on Oct. 3.
Diti Kohli can be reached at diti.kohli@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ditikohli_.