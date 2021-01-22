‘Some Good News’? John Krasinski will host ‘Saturday Night Live’ this month

Newton native John Krasinski is part of a star-studded list of hosts and musical guests set to grace the “Saturday Night Live” stage in the next few weeks, as the show returns with five consecutive new episodes.

Krasinski, who hosts on Jan. 30, will be followed by “Schitt’s Creek” phenomenon Dan Levy (Feb. 6) and Oscar-winning actress Regina King (Feb. 13), who is fresh off her directorial debut in “One Night in Miami.” Machine Gun Kelly, Phoebe Bridgers, and Nathaniel Rateliff, respectively, are scheduled to sing.

Krasinski intended to host SNL last March, but the episode was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Per a Friday afternoon tweet, he is quite excited to finally host the sketch comedy show.