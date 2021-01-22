You’ll soon be able to gamble all night long at Encore

All three of the state’s casinos were closed from March into July, and recently, Encore has been open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. The early closing time has significantly hurt gambling revenue by eliminating more lucrative late night hours.

The announcement came a day after Governor Charlie Baker said statewide COVID-19 restrictions that required many businesses to shut their doors at 9:30 p.m., would expire on Monday. Encore will be open from 9 a.m. to midnight on Monday and Tuesday of next week before transitioning to an around-the-clock schedule.

Encore Boston Harbor said Friday that it will resume around-the-clock gaming operations starting Wednesday, and plans to reopen its hotel on a limited basis next month.

In addition to resuming normal hours of operation, the Everett casino also plans to reopen its hotel, along with some amenities such as the resort’s spa, on a limited basis. Starting in early February, the hotel will guests Thursday through Sunday nights at its hotel, and the spa will reopen for weekends only.

Encore will still have to adhere to the state’s 25 percent capacity limit, however, and require face coverings for employees and guests. Social distancing and other safety measures also will remain in place. The company said in a press release that its proposal for expanded hours were pending approval from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission, which is expected.

Earlier this month, the gaming commission reported that Encore, MGM Springfield, and Plainridge Park Casino in Plainville collected a total of $50 million in gambling revenue in December, up from $45 million in November. That compares with $83 million in gambling revenue for the same month in 2019.

Encore generated $29.3 million in gambling revenue in December, up from $27.3 million a month earlier. In December 2019, Encore reported $54 million in revenue.

