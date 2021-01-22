Five things to do online, Jan. 25-31

Listen in on an engaging online discussion with Lindsay Peoples Wagner, the editor in chief of Teen Vogue who was just hired as editor of New York magazine’s The Cut, as she speaks with Boston Public Library’s David Leonard about how young people are leading the charge for change. Hosted in collaboration with the WGBH Forum Network. 6 p.m. Free. Register at forum-network.org.

Wednesday

Talking Race with Kids

Join award-winning psychologist and author Dr. Beverly Daniel Tatum for Talking to Kids about Race and Racism, an online discussion moderated by WBUR’s Tiziana Dearing. Tatum is the author of the national bestseller Why Are All the Black Kids Sitting Together in the Cafeteria? While The Discovery Museum webinar is free, a $5 donation is suggested. 7 to 8:30 p.m. discoveryacton.org

Thursday

Mouse & Ox

Get ready for the Year of the Ox — the Lunar New Year that begins February 12 — as the Year of the Mouse winds down. Join artists Furen Dai and Andy Li in a virtual discussion as they explain their respective art works commissioned by The Greenway Conservancy for the Auntie Kay and Uncle Frank Chin Park. Dai’s A Mouse with Ears and Tail is still on display; Li will preview his upcoming installation, The Herd. 7 p.m. Free. rosekennedygreenway.org

Saturday

Crafting Time

Bored adolescents and teens can transform strands of wool into tiny animals during Felting a Furry Friend, an online needle felting class hosted by The Umbrella Arts Center. The instructor will ship materials before the event to registered participants for $30. Recommended for ages 10-14. 10 a.m. to noon. theumbrellaarts.org

Through Sunday

Scavenger Hunt

Roam the frozen grounds of Tower Hill Botanic Garden on a scavenger hunt during Yeti, Set, Go!. Take selfies with 15 colorful Yetis hidden throughout the gardens. Tower Hill Botanic Garden opens at 10 a.m. Buy tickets in advance. $16 for adults, $6 for kids. towerhillbg.org

