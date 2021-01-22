Homes for sale with metal roofs, in Swampscott and and Ipswich

LOT SIZE 0.12 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full, 2 half

LAST SOLD FOR $174,000 in 1997

PROS An Interlock metal roof crowns this 1925 Dutch Colonial. From the farmer’s porch, enter a large living room with whitewashed fireplace. Beyond, the eclectic kitchen — with stainless appliances, two-toned cabinetry, and blue stone counters, plus an adjacent new powder room — is open to the dining room, where glass doors lead out to a deck, fenced yard, and two-car garage. All three upstairs bedrooms have French doors and hardwood floors. They share an updated bathroom with shower stall and separate soaking tub. The walk-out basement holds the laundry and a three-quarter bath. CONS The property abuts the commuter rail tracks.

Paula Pickett, Coldwell Banker, 781-913-6663, paula.pickett@nemoves.com

4 Water Street, Ipswich.

$799,500

4 WATER STREET / IPSWICH

SQUARE FEET 1,711

LOT SIZE 0.18 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $495,000 in 2013

PROS The Jewett House was built in 1849, framed with reclaimed beams from an 18th-century meeting house. A crushed seashell walkway winds through the yard, facing the peaceful Ipswich River. Enter into a living room with wide pine floors, plus a nearby laundry room and half bath. The dining room and adjacent river-view office have exposed posts and beams. The updated kitchen has quartz counters, Shaker cabinets, stainless appliances, and a glass door to a deck. Upstairs, two smaller bedrooms share a bath, while the primary bedroom has an en suite. Updates include a metal roof and central air. It’s a short walk to downtown or paddle to Crane Beach. CONS No garage; basement has a dirt floor.

E. D. Dick Group, J. Barrett Realty, 508-612-4240, ed@jbarrettrealty.com









Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.