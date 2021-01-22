Congressional Medal of Honor Society to hold 2021 convention in Boston

Previously held in Boston in 2001, 2006, and 2015, the event will conclude with the annual Patriot Award Dinner on Sept. 11 at the Seaport Hotel Boston. At the dinner, medal recipients will present several awards to honorees who “have shown exceptional service to the country,” the statement said.

The convention will be held Sept. 7 to Sept.11, and will welcome many of the 69 living medal recipients to Boston, the press release said.

The Congressional Medal of Honor Society plans to hold its annual September convention in Boston, the fourth time the city has hosted the event, according to a press release.

Boston Mayor Martin J. Walsh said the city is honored to host the event once again.

“Like the hundreds of thousands of Bostonians who have served our country, from the Revolutionary War to the present, these Medal of Honor Recipients are shining examples of courage, bravery and sacrifice,” Walsh said in the statement. “Their selfless dedication and service are the foundation of the liberties and freedoms we enjoy today.”

The Medal of Honor was created by President Abraham Lincoln in 1861 and is considered the nation’s highest and rarest military distinction, according to the statement. The president awards the medal on behalf of Congress to a person who distinguishes themselves through “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his or her life above and beyond the call of duty while engaged in an action against the enemy of the United States,” according to the statement.

Fewer than 3,500 people have received the award, and the current 69 living recipients is one of the lowest figures in history, the statement said.

Thomas G. Kelley of Massachusetts, a retired Navy captain who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his actions in Vietnam, said the recipients were impressed by the city during previous conventions.

“The Medal of Honor recipients are thrilled to be coming back to Boston,’' Kelley said in the statement. “The outpouring of warmth we experienced in our previous conventions in Boston left an indelible impression on all of us.”

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com.