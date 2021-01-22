Dedham High football coach fired for differences with ‘values of the school district’

Flynn did not immediately respond to a voicemail and an e-mail Thursday night. According to his LinkedIn profile , Flynn is also a special education teacher at Braintree High School.

The letter from Superintendent Michael J. Welch, Dedham High Principal Jim Forrest, and Dedham High Athletic Director Steve Traister did not specify the beliefs Flynn holds that don’t accord with district values.

Dedham High School football head coach David Flynn has been fired after he “expressed significant philosophical differences with the direction, goals, and values of the school district,” school officials said in a letter to players and their families Wednesday.

Welch said in a statement Thursday that the district tries “to encourage our staff and students to give constructive voice to their opinions, but must also ensure we stay true to our overarching mission and vision for the district — in the classroom, on the field, and in our community.”

“We want to thank Coach Flynn for his years of coaching leadership for our student athletes at Dedham High School,” Welch said.

The letter from Welch, Forrest, and Traister said they “felt it best to seek different leadership for the program” after they met with Flynn Wednesday to discuss the difference in views.

Due to the pandemic, the MIAA has moved football season to run from Feb. 22 to April 25, the officials said. That gives them about one month to replace Flynn.

They will move quickly to “fill this opening in the next few weeks” and will seek input from players and families in the hiring process, the officials said.

