Dorchester shooting victim dies from injuries, police say

A man who was shot two weeks ago in Dorchester died Thursday from his injuries, Boston police said.
The man was shot on Jan. 6 at 12:58 a.m. near 750 Morton St. He was found suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds and taken to a hospital, police said in a statement.
On Thursday, the man “succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead,” police said.
Homicide detectives are investigating.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 617-343-7700. Anonymous tips can be left at 1 (800) 494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).
Christine Mui can be reached at christine.mui@globe.com.