Everyone in Phase 1 is now eligible for a coronavirus vaccination. Does that include you?

Among those who fall under the home-based health care workers category are personal care attendents (PCAs), mental and behavioral health providers providing in home treatment, aging service agency staff performing regular visits in the home, and many other groups, according to the state list .

That now includes home-based health care workers, and non-COVID facing healthcare workers, as well as workers and residents of congregate care settings like shelters and prisons. The vaccine has already been available to COVID-facing healthcare workers, staff and residents of long-term care facilities, and first responders such as police, fire fighters, and paramedics.

Governor Charlie Baker announced Thursday that everyone eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine under phase one of the state’s rollout program can now book an appointment to get a shot.

Non-COVID facing health care workers now eligible for the vaccine include dentists, dental students, and dental hygienists; inpatient and outpatient physical therapists; blood donation workers; audiologists and speech and language pathologists; asthma and allergy specialists; chiropractors; acupuncturists; and a wide array of other professionals.

Next up will be phase two, which is slated to launch at some point in February, according to the state. The phase includes, in order of priority, people with two or more comorbidities, those age 75 and older, and residents and staff of public and private low-income and affordable senior housing; workers in early education, K-12 schools, transit, grocery, utilities, food and agriculture, restaurants and cafes; employees across the food, beverage, agriculture, consumer goods, retail, and food service sectors; meatpackers; sanitation, public works and public health workers; vaccine development workers; food pantry workers and volunteers; Uber, Lyft, and other ride share services, pharmacy delivery drivers, workers in the passenger ground transportation industry, and MassPort employees other than police; water and wastewater utility staff; court system workers such as judges, lawyers and clerks but not court officers, who’re listed as first responders; medical supply chain workers; funeral directors and funeral workers; shipping port and terminal workers; adults 65 and over; and people with one comorbidity.

Then, the state site says, Massachusetts is scheduled to hit phase three of the rollout in April, when the vaccine “is expected to be available to the general public,” including higher education workers such as administrators, teaching and non-teaching staff; bottled beverage industry workers, and veterinarians.

“Once the vaccine is available to the general public, public vaccine clinics will be available on the CDC’s interactive website: vaccinefinder.org,” the state site says. “You will also be able to check with your primary care provider, local pharmacy or local health department. "

Speaking during his regular State House briefing Thursday, Baker said that “based on the number of people who have been vaccinated, who were part of the early part of phase one, we now believe anybody in phase one should go to the website, find a site near them, and go get dosed. Because they [vaccination sites] are now open. All of them.”

The website he referred to is mass.gov/covidvaccinemap, which provides information on eligibility and vaccination site locations, as well as instructions for booking appointments.

And the state site reminds residents that “the vaccine requires two doses. You must receive the same vaccine for doses one and two, and therefore you must receive both doses at the same site location.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.