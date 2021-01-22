Four-year-old child seriously injured in Falmouth crash

A four-year-old child was seriously injured in a car crash on Route 151 in Falmouth Thursday, police said.
Police responded to the crash, which occurred on Route 151 at the on-ramp to Route 28, around 9 a.m., according to a Facebook post from Falmouth police. The child was taken to a Boston hospital by MedFlight with serious injuries, police wrote.
The child’s gender was not disclosed.
A sedan and a commercial truck were involved in the crash, according to police.
The crash is under investigation by Falmouth and State Police along with the Barnstable Sheriff’s Department.
On 01/21/2021 at approximately 9:00am, FPD responded to a two car crash on Rt. 151 at the on-ramp of Rt. 28 north with...Posted by Falmouth Police Department on Thursday, January 21, 2021
No further information is currently available.
Advertisement
Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com.