Four-year-old child seriously injured in Falmouth crash

A four-year-old child was seriously injured in a car crash on Route 151 in Falmouth Thursday, police said.

Police responded to the crash, which occurred on Route 151 at the on-ramp to Route 28, around 9 a.m., according to a Facebook post from Falmouth police. The child was taken to a Boston hospital by MedFlight with serious injuries, police wrote.

The child’s gender was not disclosed.