Four-year-old child seriously injured in Falmouth crash

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated January 22, 2021, 1 hour ago

A four-year-old child was seriously injured in a car crash on Route 151 in Falmouth Thursday, police said.

Police responded to the crash, which occurred on Route 151 at the on-ramp to Route 28, around 9 a.m., according to a Facebook post from Falmouth police. The child was taken to a Boston hospital by MedFlight with serious injuries, police wrote.

The child’s gender was not disclosed.

A sedan and a commercial truck were involved in the crash, according to police.

The crash is under investigation by Falmouth and State Police along with the Barnstable Sheriff’s Department.

No further information is currently available.

Charlie McKenna can be reached at charlie.mckenna@globe.com.

